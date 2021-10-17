Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, told- Last chance for Congress…

He wrote in the letter that this could be the last effort of damage control. He requested Sonia to kindly consider these points and direct the state government to act immediately in the interest of the people of Punjab.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking directions to CM Charanjit Singh Channi on 13 major issues of the state. Sidhu has also requested him for a personal meeting to present his 13-point agenda. He wrote in the letter that this could be the last effort of damage control. He requested Sonia to kindly consider these points and direct the state government to act immediately in the interest of the people of Punjab.

Sidhu wrote in his letter that for decades Punjab was the richest state in the country. Today it is the most indebted state of India. Punjab has been in debt of lakhs of crores in the last 25 years due to gross financial mismanagement and exploitation of public resources. This situation has arisen due to the ambition of some powerful politicians. He said that for the last seven years, the BJP government at the Center has further distorted the issues by discriminating against Punjab.

Sidhu said that the people of Punjab were demanding justice in the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib during the BJP-SAD government. On the issue of drugs, he said that the big smugglers mentioned in the SIT report should be arrested immediately. They should be punished severely. He wrote that the Punjab government should repudiate the three new agricultural laws of the Centre. The government should announce that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost.

Sidhu said that the state government should issue a white paper on cancellation of power purchase agreements and all wrong PPAs. Sidhu has sought an appointment with Sonia Gandhi to present a Punjab model with a 13-point agenda.

The PPCC chief said that he has prepared it based on the feedback received from academicians, civil society, party workers and people of Punjab. Sidhu had recently resigned as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee. However, he withdrew it after the intervention of the central leadership of the Congress. Praising Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu said that he is thinking from his heart for Punjab.