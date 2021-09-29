Navjyot Singh Sidhu: If you don’t agree, then Navjyot Singh Sidhu … Congress has started looking for a new alternative! – Congress is looking for a new face for Punjab Congress President

The ongoing political turmoil in the Punjab government does not seem to be over yet. On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president. Since then, the party has been trying to calm him down by withdrawing his resignation. The Congress leadership is in touch with Navjyot Singh Sidhu. Sources said that if they do not agree, the Congress is also looking for possible alternatives. Sources said that General Secretary and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat is talking to all senior leaders and has placed himself in an undisclosed location in Delhi.The possibility of meeting former chief minister Amarinder Singh is also not ruled out as he has vacated his house in Kapurthala, Delhi on Tuesday night. The Congress is considering a few names for immediate replacement and one of them is Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tiwari. The names of Ravneet Singh Bittu and Amarinder Singh’s opponent Pratap Singh Bajwa from Ludhiana MP and Amarinder Singh’s camp are also under discussion. Former PCC president Sunil Jakhar, who recently lost the chief ministership during the guard change process, is also likely to be considered.

Many names are being discussed

The Congress also wants to pacify former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, so Bittu can be considered a political dynasty (grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh). He has good relations with the central leadership of the party. However, he will speak if needed, says Rawat’s office. Navjyot Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that he would fight for the truth till his last breath because the fight is for the principles with which he will not compromise.

Sidhu released a video message

“I fight for the truth till my last breath,” Sidhu said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle. Sidhu clearly said, ‘This is not a personal battle but a battle of principles. I will not compromise on principles. In a hint, he said that for the first time in the state, he would not accept the return of tainted ministers in the newly formed state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy. In a video message in Punjabi, he said that his religion was to improve the lives of people from cricketers to politicians. He fought for justice and for the agenda of Punjab. He also said, ‘I am looking at a compromise agenda with the problems in Punjab. I can’t hide highcommands or allow them to hide.