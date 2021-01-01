navodaya.gov.in: JNV Admission 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11th Admission Process has started, here is the registration link – jnv Admission 2021 jnv Admission for 11th class starts, here

Highlights JNV 11th admission process started.

Admission will be based on 10th Board results and age limit.

Apply soon by visiting Navodaya.gov.in.

JNV Access 2021 Registration: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has started the process of admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV Admission 2021). 10th pass students can get admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in class 11th for the academic session 2021-22. The last date for online registration is August 26, 2021.



Students interested in JNV Admission 2021 can apply by visiting the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya at navodaya.gov.in. At this time students will be given admission on the basis of 10th board exam result (10th result) and age limit. The committee (NVS) has issued a notification on its official website and provided the necessary information for admission to the 11th. You can see the direct link to the notification below.

Age limit for 11th admission of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV)

According to the official notification, the date of birth of the student applying for JNV admission for 11th should be in accordance with the JNV guidelines. That is, 10th pass students who were born between 1st June 2003 to 31st May 2007 can register online for 11th admission in JNVs.

The quality list for JNV Admission 2021 will be announced

For the academic session 2020-21, admission to Class 11 vacancies (JNV Class 11 Admission 2021) will be based on the marks obtained in the 10th Board Examination. After selecting the eligible students on the basis of marks and age limit, a state level merit list (JNV Merit List 2021) will be prepared. Thereafter, the headmaster of the allotted school will inform the shortlisted students about the admission through SMS or speed post.

How to apply for JNV Admission 2021: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Click here to register through the online portal for Class XI side access’.

Step 3: Register by filling in the required details of State (from where you are 10th), State, your name, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: After creating the login credentials, enter the username, registration number, password and captcha code.

Step 5: Fill in the required details to fill the application.

Step 6: Now upload all the documents like photograph, scanned signature, 10th grade mark, parent’s signature etc.

Step 7: Once you click on submit button your form will be submitted.

Step 8: Download the student receipt and take a printout for further reference.

JNV Class 11 Admission 2021 Noitce

