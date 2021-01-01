navodaya.gov.in: JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has changed the entrance examination center for class 6, here is the complete list – jnvst 2021 Class 6 entrance examination center has changed, check the notice

Highlights New instructions issued for JNVST 2021 exam.

A total of 62 examination centers changed.

The entrance examination for class 6 will be held at 11,182 centers.

JNVST 2021 Class 6 Exam Latest Update:Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has issued necessary instructions for admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 (JNVST 2021) Class 6. As per the notification published on the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has changed several examination centers of JNPST 2021.



Changes in a total of 62 examination centers

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has changed a total of 62 examination centers. Detailed information and address of examination centers across India is given in the published notice. Students and parents preparing for the JNVST 2021 exam can check the new instructions by visiting the official website. A direct link to the notification is also given below.

Check these important details before the exam

According to the official notice issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the examination centers have been changed due to administrative reasons. Students who were to appear for the examination at the 62 examination centers mentioned in the notice can now visit the changed examination center and appear for the entrance examination for 6th standard (JNVST 2021 Class 6 entrance examination). The notice includes the name of the state, district code and name, address of the old center and name and address of the new center.

Also Read: JNV Admission 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Admission Process Begins, Registration Link Here

About 2.5 lakh students were registered

The Class 6 Entrance Examination (JNVST 2021 for Class 6) date was issued by NVS in July 2021. The entrance test will be conducted in all the states and Union Territories across the country following all the security precautions or compliance with the Covid Protocol. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test, out of which 47,320 candidates will be selected at 11,182 centers.

Also read: Government School Admission 2021: Apply for 11th Admission by 16th August, this is the important link

JNVST 2021 Exam Sample

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi and regional languages ​​of each state. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and consists of three sections- mental ability, arithmetic test and language test. The question paper consists of 80 objective questions of total 100 marks.

JNVST 2021 Examination Center Change Notice

Changed center for Class VI 2021

Official website

