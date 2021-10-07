Navratri 2021 ms dhoni worshiped deori mandir befor IPL samrat ashoka was built that | Navratri 2021: Mother’s grace is on MS Dhoni, Emperor Ashoka had built it

Ranchi: The festival of Navratri has started. Mother Goddess Amba has come to give darshan to her devotees. After the Corona period, the doors of the Goddess temples have now opened. Due to this, the devotees can fulfill the woes of Goddess Darshan by going to the temples this time. However, it is necessary to follow the Corona Guidelines for visiting the temples. With this, a limited number of darshans have been allowed in temples at a time. In view of the festival of Navratri, the temples of the mother have been specially decorated. In the midst of this decoration, the temple of Mata, located in Tamad, capital Ranchi, has become the center of attraction for the devotees unintentionally.

Asuras used to worship mother

The capital Ranchi is located in the Tamad region. In the form of Diuri Mata here, Maa Durga has been fulfilling the wishes of her devotees for centuries. This temple, built amidst the hills, located at a distance of 72 km from the capital, has a history of 700 years in itself. However, even before the construction of the modern temple, it is being claimed to be a place of worship. It is said that when this place used to be completely uninhabited, the demons used to reside here. They worshiped the tantric form of the goddess and probably established a temple here in the form of a peeth. This fact is also bolstered by the fact that there is a practice of sacrifice in the temple. On this basis it is said that the temple was built overnight by the demons.

History is also related to Ramayana period

The second fact is that even today people of tribal Pahan society worship in the temple and their worship has also got social recognition. However, Brahmins and Pandas also worship in the temple. There is also an opinion of scholars and historians that in ancient times, the local tribal tribes would have been worshiping the goddess here. Those who have been mistakenly considered as demons. Even in the Ramayana period, there is a mention of this place being an uninhabited forest region, which must have been a part of the Dandak forest itself. Khar-Dushan and Shurpanakha ruled here. This antiquity is really felt when walking around the temple and in its courtyard.

The idol of Solahbhuji Mata is in the sanctum

Talking about the architecture of the temple, it is a temple built in the Gopuram style. Whose walls are beautifully decorated with clear crafts and sculpture. The idols of mythological characters, cultural highlights are engraved on the roof of the temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is a small and spiritual place. A lamp is always burning here. In the sanctum sanctorum, the 16-armed idol of the mother is worshipped. This statue is three feet high and is made in the style carved on black stone. In this form of Goddess Durga, the left four hands hold bow, shield, param and flower. In the right hands of the goddess are sword, arrow, damaru, mace, conch shell, trident etc. The left leg of the goddess is bent which looks like a war situation and the right leg is on a lotus. The goddess is adorned with armband, girdle, earring in full makeup.

Emperor Ashoka had built the temple

One end of the stories of the construction of the temple is associated with Emperor Ashoka. It is said that while going for the Kalinga campaign, Emperor Ashoka stopped here and worshiped the mother and took the blessings of victory. Along with this, orders were also given to build the temple. It was said that by the time I return after winning the war, a grand temple should be established here. At the same time, a story of construction says, Chamru Panda of Odisha used to come twice a year to sell Tasar to the king of Tamad. The king asked them to settle here. Panda people started living and one day with mother’s wish, a temple of mother was built at this place. It is said that the king of Kera of Singhbhum had reached Diuri after defeating his enemies. Along with him is the statue of the mother. He hid the idol of the mother inside the ground. After this the temple was built here.

Mother’s grace is also on MS Dhoni

There is another reason for the temple to be famous. The former Indian cricket captain considers Diuri Mata’s grace on himself a lot. When they are in Ranchi, they definitely come here to worship. Many of his pictures of worship in the temple have come to the fore. Even before the start of IPL, he had gone to the temple to worship. His entire family has reverence for the mother and they all come here to worship on auspicious occasions. Every year a special fair is held in this temple of Diuri during Navratras. Thousands of devotees throng this temple during Navratras. It is said that every year 50 to 60 thousand devotees come here during Navratras to seek the blessings of the mother.