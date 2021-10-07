Navratri Kalash Installation Mantra Pooja Method and Mantra: Navratri Kalash Installation Method at Home Mantra Kalash Installation | Navratri 2021 Kalashalash Establishment Law Mantra





Navratri kalash installation method and mantra (Navratri kalash installation method mantra)

Navratra has started. For happiness and peace in the home, on the first day of Navratri on the date of Ashwin Shukla Pratipada, in addition to temples and pandals, people install peace kalash in their homes which is called ghat installation and kalash installation. Many people are worried about how to keep the urn. What is the method and mantra of erecting a vase. If you also have this problem, the whole method is presented here in a simple way for you. With this small method of erecting the urn, you can install the urn yourself at home.

Place the urn

Place the urn facing north or northeast. At the place where the kalash is to be placed, first sprinkle Ganga water and sanctify the place. Spread the essence by mixing sand and saptamrika in two inches of soil in this place. Make a swastika mark on the kalash and put vermilion teak. Molly wrapped around the neck of the kalash.

Navratri Shanti Kalash installation ritual mantra

Touching the place where the kalash is sitting, say with your right hand – Om Bhurasi Bhumirasaditirasi Vishvadhyaya Vishwasya Bhuvanasya Dharatri. Earth Yachch Prithvi Dragwang is Prithvi Ma Hi Gwang Si :.

Mantra of putting saptadhan under kalasha

Om Dhanyamasi Dhinuhi Devan Pranay Tyo Danya Twa Vanay Twa. Dhargamanu Prasitimayushe Dha Devo Wah Savita Hiranyapani: Prati Garva Hiranyapani Panina Chakshushe Twa Montham Payosi.

Mantra for establishing kalash

Now place the kalash where the kalash should be placed while reciting this mantra – Om aa jighara kalasham mahya tva vishantavindav. Punarurja ni vartasva sa na sahasram dhukshuvarudhara payasvati punarma vistadaya.

Watch a video on how to set up a vase

Mantra of filling water in installed kalash

Om Varunasyotthanamasi Varunasya Scavasarjani Sto Varunasya Ritsadanyasi Varunasya Ritsadnamasi Varunasya Ritasadnama Sid. While chanting this mantra, fill the whole kalash with water.

Put sandalwood in the vase

Om Twan Gandharva Akhanastavamindrastava Brihaspatiya. Tvamoshde Somo king scholar Yakshamadmuchyat. Put sandalwood in a vase with this mantra.

The mantra of putting herbs in the kalash

Om or Oshadhi: Purvajatdevabhyastriyugampura. Manai Nu Babarunama: Gwang Shatam Dhamni Sapt Cha ..

The mantra of placing the Pallavas on the kalash

Om Ashwasthe Wo Nishadnam Parne Wo Vishal Sanskrit. Gobhaja Itkilasath Yatsanavath Purusham.

Mantra to keep Saptamrika in a vase

Om Sayona Prithvi Nahi Bhavanraksha Navashini. I don’t want to be ashamed.

Place the betel nut in the vase with this mantra

Om yah faliniria afla apuspayashch puspinih. Brihaspati Prasust Nahi Munchantava Gwang Hasah ..

Mantra for placing a coin in a kalash

Om Hiranyagarbha Samvartatagra Bhutasya caste: Patirek Asit. S. Dadhar Prithvi Diumatema Kasmai Devay Havisha Videm.

Wrap clothes with this mantra on the kalash

Om Sujato Jyotishi Kam Sharma Varuthama Om Membership. Vaso Agne Vishwaroop Gwang Sam Vyaswa Bhavso.

Mantra for placing a pot full of rice on the kalash

Om Purna Darvi Para Suparna Punara Pat. Vasneva Vikrinwaha Ishmarj Gwang Shatakrato. While chanting this mantra, place the earthen pot filled rice on the kalash.

The mantra of placing coconut on the kalash

Om Yah Faliniria Afla Apuspa Yaska Pushpinih. Brihaspati Prasutast Na Munchantav Haas :. While chanting this mantra, wrap the coconut in a red cloth and place it on the kalash.

Now worship the kalash with these mantras.

Invoke the deity Varuna in the kalash and meditate on him.

Om Tattva Yami Brahman Vandmanastada Shaste Yajmano Havirbhiha. Ahedmano Varuneh Bodyarush Gwang Sam Na Ayuh Pra Moshih. Asmin Kalashe Varunam Geet Saparivaram Syudham Sastikmavahyam. Om Bhurbhuva Swa Bho Varun, Ihagachcha, Iha Tishtha, Sthapayami, Pujayami, Mama Pujam Grihan. ‘Om apan pataye varunaya namah’

While reciting these mantras, place non-sweet flower sandalwood on the kalash.

Now worship Kalash with Panchopachara. Pray for Panchdevata, Dashadikapala and Vedas to come and sit in the kalash and pray to the deities sitting in the kalash that they will make your worship successful and there will be peace and happiness in the house.

