navratri-kanya-pujan-done-by-yuvraj-singh-get-trolled-for-wearing-sleepers-during-ashtami-pujan-shared-video-on-instagram – Yuvraj Singh performed Kanya Pujan on Navratri, people said

Yuvraj Singh performed Kanya Pujan on Navratri, people said

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a video of Kanya Pujan on the occasion of Durga Ashtami in Navratri. In this video, Yuvi was seen wearing slippers and serving food to the girls. Due to which the users started trolling him.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a video on his official Instagram account. In this video, he is seen worshiping the girl on the Ashtami of Navratri. At the same time, they have also started being trolled about this video. Actually, in this video, Yuvi is worshiping the girl wearing slippers.

Just then did they come under the trolls’ target for this. Many people commented on this video of him and wrote that brother would have taken off the slippers. Many people also asked the question that who worships the girl by wearing slippers.

Sharing the video on his post, Yuvraj Singh wrote that, ‘On the auspicious day of Ashtami, I pray to Mata Rani for everyone’s happiness. Happy Ashtami.

In this video, Yuvraj Singh’s mother is seen getting the girls’ paras washed first. After this, Yuvraj Singh is seen serving food to the girls. The special thing is that in this video, Yuvraj was wearing slippers while serving food to the girls. For which he has to be trolled.

Let us tell you that Yuvraj is often seen active on social media. A few days ago, while sharing a video in a funny way, he told the story of his six sixes. He did a great acting in this video. Apart from this, his unique style of wishing Ishant Sharma a birthday also became very viral.

The world also knows Yuvraj Singh as Sixer King. He hit six sixes in an over over Stuart Broad against England in the first T20 World Cup played in 2007.

In this entire World Cup, Yuvraj played an important role in making India the world champion while performing brilliantly. After this, he was also made the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup. Yuvi played an important role in making India the world champion both times.