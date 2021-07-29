Navy Charges Sailor With Arson in Fire That Destroyed Warship

The Navy accused a sailor on Thursday of deliberately starting a fire last year that destroyed the Bonhomme Richard, one of the worst fires to engulf a U.S. warship outside of the fighting.

“The evidence gathered during the investigation is sufficient to order a preliminary hearing in accordance with due process under the military justice system,” said Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a Navy spokesperson, said in a statement.

Captain Robertson said the sailor was a member of the ship’s crew at the time of the fire, which began on July 12, 2020. The Navy declined to provide any further details on the sailor, except for his rank – apprentice sailor – and said the sailor would face charges of willful endangerment of a ship and aggravated arson.

The Commander of the Navy’s Third Fleet, Vice Admiral Steve Koehler, will decide whether to return the charges to court martial following the results of the hearing.