Navy helicopter crash that killed 5 caused by mechanical failure, not pilot error



An investigation into a 2021 U.S. Navy helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego found that the crash was not caused by an operator error.

The ill-fated MH-60S helicopter was flying over the USS Abraham Lincoln in September when it fell into the water. After an unsuccessful search and rescue operation, five passengers were pronounced dead and six service members were injured. After a thorough investigation, the Navy said the tragedy was caused by mechanical damage, not by the pilot.

“Based on interviews with multiple HSC-8 personnel and confirmed by L’s results, there is no evidence that weather conditions or pilot error were the cause or contributing factor to the accident,” the Navy’s official report said.

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 has five sailors assigned to Lieutenant Bradley. Foster, 29, has been identified as a pilot in Okharst, California; Lt. Paul R. Friedley, 26, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Cruman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital corpsman 2nd class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland; And the hospital’s corpsman, 3rd grader Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri. All their bodies are missing.

The sailors were conducting “regular flight operations” in an MH-60S helicopter from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) when the plane crashed into the sea about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 a.m. PST. 31, the 3rd Fleet of the US Navy.

A sixth sailor aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash was rescued later in the day and transported to shore in stable condition. In addition to the five people missing from the helicopter, naval officials said five more people on board were injured when the dock plane crashed into the sea.