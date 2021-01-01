Navy hoists tricolor on Sao Gacinto island: Navy hoists tricolor on Goa Sao Gacinto island People agree after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Finally, the Indian Navy hoisted the tricolor flag on the island of Sao Jacinto in Goa on Saturday, a day before the 75th Independence Day. In fact, the Navy had earlier canceled the event because of opposition from locals. After this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had warned the islanders that the flag would be hoisted here at any cost. Sawant had said that strict action would be taken against anti-India activists.The Ministry of Defense is hoisting national flags on islands across the country as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ program to mark the 75th anniversary of independence. The event runs from 13 to 15 August. However, there was confusion about when the tricolor would be flown on Sao Jacinto Island.

A spokesman for the Navy’s INS Hans Base said Friday that plans on Jacinto Island had to be canceled due to protests from residents. Residents of So Jacinto made it clear that they were not opposed to waving the flag. They fear that the naval program could lead to the central government taking control of the island. The Central Government can do this under the Ports Authority Act, 2020.

After protests from locals, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant warned them that anti-India activities would be dealt with severely. He had requested the Navy to proceed with its planned program. The controversy erupted after the event was canceled due to opposition from local residents. After clearing the misunderstanding with the locals, the navy later hoisted the tricolor. “Yesterday (August 13), after a minor misunderstanding, a team and residents of the Goa naval area joined in hoisting the national flag on St. Jacinto Island,” a naval spokesman said. The flag was hoisted around 2.45pm on Saturday, with residents singing the national anthem along with the naval team during the event, he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sawant had said that the flag would be hoisted on the island at any cost. He had assured full cooperation from Goa Police to the Navy for the event. After organizing the event, Sawant expressed his happiness about it. Posting a picture of the ceremony, the Chief Minister tweeted, “Glad to see the locals join the navy in hoisting the Indian flag on St. Jacinto Island. I am happy, wisdom has come. Jayhind, first country.

The island of Sao Jacinto is four kilometers from the bottom of the INS Hansa in South Goa. About 100 families live on the island. Some locals had earlier said they were worried that the Morgaon Port Trust might take over the island in the future.

