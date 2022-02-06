Navy identifies SEAL candidate who died after ‘Hell Week’ training



The Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing what’s known as “Hell Week” training in California on Friday was revealed as 24-year-old Kyle Mullen of Manalapan, New Jersey, the Navy has confirmed.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” Rear Adm. HW Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a statement Sunday. “We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD / S classmates.”

Mullen died Friday after falling ill just hours after completing the grueling “Hell Week” test at the end of the first phase of BUD / S (Basic Underwater Demolition) training in Southern California.

Another BUD / S candidate was also hospitalized after the training and is in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The Navy said the candidates were not actively training when they reported the symptoms and nothing alarming had happened during Hell Week, FOX 5 of San Diego reported.

Naval Special Warfare Command has opened an investigation into Mullen’s death.

“My prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this very difficult time, and I wish for a full recovery of the other candidate reported injured yesterday,” US Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., Said in a statement, according to FOX 5. “These courageous, talented sailors were on their way to becoming some of our country’s most elite military personnel. We must find out what transpired so we can do whatever.” We can keep others safe. In the days and weeks ahead, I look forward to learning more as the Navy conducts a thorough investigation. “

During Hell Week, candidates get only about four hours of sleep in five and a half days while they do everything from carrying logs and rubber boats over their heads to rock portage on the beach to lying in frigid ocean water.

On average, only around 25% of candidates successfully make it through Hell Week each year, according to NavySEALs.com. Many of those who don’t make it voluntarily quit.

Gadget Clock’ Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.