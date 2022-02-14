World

Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets to foreign country

Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets to foreign country
Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets to foreign country

Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets to foreign country

A naval nuclear engineer was convicted Monday of trying to sell the submarine’s privacy to FBI agents whom he thought he was working for abroad.

Jonathan Toebe, 43, who received a top-secret security clearance as part of his work, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to confine limited data.

The sentence, agreed by lawyers, calls for a possible sentence of between 12 and 17 years in prison.

Toebe and his wife Diana were arrested last October after prosecutors said he repeatedly sold the submarine’s privacy to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but was actually a secret FBI agent.

During the hearing of the appeal, Toeb admitted that he had conspired to provide classified information to a foreign government, which “hurt the United States.”

As part of the application agreement, Toeb agreed to help federal officials find all the classified information in his possession, as well as the approximately $ 100,000 cryptocurrency given to him.

Court documents did not disclose in which country Jonathan Toebe wanted to sell the information, nor was it disclosed in court during Monday’s appeal hearing.

Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebe also told his contact person that he might have to leave the country on short notice.

Toeb’s wife was accused of spying on several pre-arranged “dead-drop” locations where her husband stored official privacy memory cards, hiding them in things like a chewing gum wrapper, a band-aid wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich. . He is not guilty and a case against him is pending.

FBI agents who searched the couple’s home in Annapolis, Maryland, found a trash bag of broken documents, thousands of dollars in cash, a valid children’s passport and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

