Navy SEAL candidate death: Father of SEAL trainee who died in 2016 speaks out amid renewed calls for justice



Exclusive: A’s father US Navy The SEAL candidate who died during a training exercise in 2016 has a message for the family of the recently fallen seamen Kyle Mullen in a new call for justice for his son.

“I want to send my condolences to Kyle Mullen’s family. No one like me can relate to their situation,” James Loveless told Gadget Clock Digital when he received the phone call. “I know what they’re going through, and what they’re going to do with the lack of information they’re getting from the US Navy about their son’s death.”

Lovelace, 50, sought an answer to the death of her own son, James “Derek” Lovelace, who died in May 2016 while practicing seal training. Since then, Loveless has said, the U.S. Navy and officials have falsified information about 21 people. -Death of age, and did not admit any wrongdoing at the hands of those involved in this death.

“I’m reliving my son’s incident six years ago,” Loveless said. “It’s a sad world when it takes me a while to get some attention to my son: another young man is dying.”

Loveless and his daughter, Derek’s sister, Lincy K Price, responded to Gadget Clock Digital’s request. After some reconsideration, Price decided that what he really needed to do was learn how to do it right.

Mullen, a 24-year-old New Jersey He died on February 4 at the same Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, California, after suffering an unknown illness. Officials say he has successfully completed “Hell Week”, an infamous part of a basic underwater demolition / seal training (BUD). / S) Training, but after a few hours begin to feel indefinite symptoms.

He and another seal candidate who were experiencing symptoms were taken to a nearby hospital. The navy said Mullen could not be rescued. The condition of another sick seal candidate was reported to be stable.

A spokesman for the Armed Forces Medical Examiner’s Office and a Navy spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. On February 6, when his press office revealed his identity, the Navy provided his latest update on the investigation.

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday, Mullen’s family wrote that while devastated by his untimely loss, “we cannot be more proud than this.”

“Kyle dreamed of serving others and enlisted in the Navy in hopes of joining the best of the best – Navy SEALs. He will not settle for less,” the statement continued. “When Kyle was in Coronado with his fellow sailors / warriors / classmates, he wanted to be exactly where he wanted to be in life. He accepted every challenge, and failure was not an option because he tried to cross Hell Week and reach his goal. His brown shirt. “

Speaking out against the US armed forces is not something that Loveless initially hoped for. The longtime Crestview, Florida, man joined the U.S. Air Force in 1989, retired as a master sergeant and now works as a government contractor.

“I am proud to have served my country. I am very proud to give the warriors the tools they need to keep our country safe, so that our citizens can sleep well at night to protect their country,” he said. “My confidence is shattered.”

“I am angry. I love my country. I do not love my government,” he said.

Nearly six years have passed since Derek’s death, but for the family, the pain of losing him is still raw.

“He was an athlete, the absolute creature of a gym rat. He worked every day of his life,” Loveless said. “He was just full of life. He was a good young man to be around … his life and his dreams were taken from him.”

Derek Loveless was taking part in a swimming exercise at the Coronado Training Facility on May 6, 2016, in the first week of his six-month seal program and early in Hell Week, when he died. According to a transcript of an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press, Lovelace was wearing his full gear and a dive mask while watering in a pool of convenience when his face turned purple and his lips turned blue.

He lost consciousness, was pulled out of the pool and was eventually taken to a local hospital, but was not rescued.

However, camera footage of the facility showed a trainer drowning at least twice, the AP reported. The San Diego Medical Examiner’s officer eventually found his death by drowning for reasons related to his heart.

Veteran Loveless said Navy officials eventually decided not to file charges against the trainer. Nothing was done, he added, and the department eventually severed all ties with the family.

“I was effectively allowed to leave Scott-free while my only son was at rest. His lifelong dream of becoming a Navy SEAL was taken away from him,” said trainer Loveless.

Loveless says the Navy has “invented false medical reasons” for his son’s death, such as an enlarged heart and abnormal arteries.

“Stylishly, Derek has gone through extensive medical screenings before [he was] Permission granted to join. The SEAL community goes through more extensive medical examinations than your regular sailor, “he said.” It was completely false.

He said they also claimed Derek was not a strong swimmer. But his family and his corpse describe him differently, such as “enjoyed any activity on the water.”

“Again, it goes against them all,” he continued. “You can’t go to BUD / S without being a strong swimmer.”

A U.S. Navy spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on Lovelace’s death. The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office could not provide Gadget Clock Digital with a copy of the autopsy report in a timely manner.

Lovelace said he no longer believes security is a “first priority” for the U.S. Navy.

“I said goodbye to my 21-year-old son to start his career. I had to trust the Navy SEAL community that he would be safe and taken care of, and that didn’t happen,” he said. “And parents of young people who choose this path need to know this and take the risk that you will never see your son again.”

He added: “If I lose my son in battle it will be different. I will accept it. But in five days of training – it is unacceptable.”

“My heart exploded,” Loveless said after the news of Mullen’s sudden death.

“I hoped and prayed that the training machine was fixed so that my son’s death would fix this problem. And I knew that if another young man died, it would not be corrected. “