Nawab Malik claims the man who dragged Aryan Khan inow in jail, runs sex racket

Malik said that Fashion TV’s India head Kashif Khan is a drug mafia. He runs drug and sex rackets across the country. He had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was friends with Kashif Khan. Kashif was also present on the cruise that day, but was not arrested by Sameer Wankhede.

The tussle between NCP leader Nawab Malik and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is increasing day by day. In recent developments, Uddhav’s minister said that the matter did not end after Aryan Khan’s bail. But the picture is still there. They say that Kashif Khan, the man who dragged Aryan to the NCB lockup on the 2-3rd, is in jail and Sameer Wankhede is pleading in the court to avoid going to jail. The court has said in its decision that notice will have to be given 72 hours before the arrest of Wankhede.

Malik said that Fashion TV’s India head Kashif Khan is a drug mafia. He runs drug and sex rackets across the country. He had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was friends with Kashif Khan. Kashif was also present on the cruise that day, but was not arrested by Sameer Wankhede. Significantly, a PIL has also been filed in the Bombay High Court. This petition has been filed by Kausar Ali Sayyed, a businessman and Maulana. It has been said in the petition that Malik is demoralizing the NCB.

Nawab Malik said that Mumbai Police has also started investigation on Sameer Wankhede in corruption and bribery case. A four-member inquiry committee was formed by the police in this case. Wankhede had filed a petition challenging this decision in the Mumbai High Court in Koi. After this, the court had ordered that before arresting Sameer Wankhede or taking any action, the Mumbai Police would have to give 72 hours notice. Apart from this, he had demanded an independent investigation agency to investigate the allegations. Maharashtra minister says Wankhede is an agent of BJP. He is conspiring to defame Maharashtra.

Nawab Malik also accused Wankhede of snatching the rights of Dalits and taking jobs. Malik had said that Wankhede got the job by applying fake birth and caste certificates. He said that a person who gets a job in the Scheduled Caste quota on the basis of fake documents has snatched the right of a Dalit person. Earlier, he had also released the photo of the first wedding of both Wankhede while tweeting. Nawab Malik said that under the guise of Wankhede, BJP wants to defame Bollywood and take it out somewhere. But they do not know how deep its roots are. People of Marathi origin had tried their best to make it.

However, Wankhede has refused to comment after his association with Kashif Khan. Responding to media queries, he has simply said that Nawab Malik’s allegations are false and he will take legal action. On the other hand, Wankhede’s father Gyandev said that when everyone in his family is Hindu, then from where did his son become a Muslim? He said that Nawab Malik should understand this. If the owner continues to speak like this, then we will have to file a defamation case against him. He said that he is a Dalit, so how can his son be a Muslim?