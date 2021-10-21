Nawab Malik on sameer wankhede Over Dubai Visit IPS Reply to NCP leader Mumbai Cruise Drug Case

NCP’s Nawab Malik and NCB’s Sameer Wankhede have come face to face over the drugs case. Minister Nawab Malik has threatened the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau that within a year, not only the job will be lost but will also be put in jail. On the other hand, Wankhede has vehemently denied all the allegations of the minister.

During a program Nawab Malik said that I warn Sameer Wankhede that your job will be lost in a year. You came forward to put us in jail. Now the people of this country will not remain silent without seeing you in jail. He said that I have proof of your false cases. Malik did not stop here, after this his anger was seen on the seventh sky.

Nawab Malik said in a stern tone that who is your father to put pressure? Tell us, no matter how much pressure your father tries to put, Nawab Malik is not going to be afraid of anyone’s father and I am not going to stop without putting you in jail, today I make it clear.

The Maharashtra minister had tweeted that after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, Sameer Wankhede filed a fake drug case against Rhea Chakraborty and other Bollywood stars. He should answer whether Sameer had gone to extort money from the summoned celebrity when he was in Maldives as he was also on an international tour at that time.

On the other hand, on the statement of Nawab Malik, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede while talking to the media in Mumbai said that my best wishes are with him. I am a petty government official. He (Nawab Malik) is a big minister. If they want to put me in jail for removing drugs, I welcome them. He said that this kind of threat will not lower my morale, but will strengthen my spirit and I will work better.