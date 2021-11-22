National

Nawab Malik Share NCB Officer Photo Ahead of Bombay HC order Says What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede – Maulana with cap on head; Nawab Malik shared new picture of Sameer Wankhede, wrote

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Nawab Malik Share NCB Officer Photo Ahead of Bombay HC order Says What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede – Maulana with cap on head; Nawab Malik shared new picture of Sameer Wankhede, wrote
Written by admin
Nawab Malik Share NCB Officer Photo Ahead of Bombay HC order Says What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede – Maulana with cap on head; Nawab Malik shared new picture of Sameer Wankhede, wrote

Nawab Malik Share NCB Officer Photo Ahead of Bombay HC order Says What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede – Maulana with cap on head; Nawab Malik shared new picture of Sameer Wankhede, wrote

Nawab Malik Share NCB Officer Photo Ahead of Bombay HC order Says What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede – Maulana with cap on head; Nawab Malik shared new picture of Sameer Wankhede, wrote

NCP leader Nawab Malik, who opened a front against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, has strengthened the siege of Wankhede by sharing another picture.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, who opened a front against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, has strengthened the siege of Wankhede by sharing another picture. Late on Sunday night, he has shared another picture, where Wankhede is seen having a discussion with a Maulana wearing a netted cap. In this photo, he is seen signing a paper, Nawab Malik wrote with this photo a cap on his head, confession, confession, confession… Yeh Tune Kya Kya Kiya Samir Dawood Wankhede.

#Nawab #Malik #Share #NCB #Officer #Photo #Ahead #Bombay #order #Sameer #Dawood #Wankhede #Maulana #cap #Nawab #Malik #shared #picture #Sameer #Wankhede #wrote

READ Also  Petrol-diesel prices caught fire before Diwali: Petrol prices increased again today, petrol in Balaghat by Rs 121.29 and diesel beyond 110.19

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment