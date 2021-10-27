Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede Quaji Claims NCB Director is Muslim Gyan Chand Wankhede Father told NCP leader as Ravana

NCP leader Nawab Malik is making new revelations everyday against Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the cruise drugs case. In this episode, on Wednesday, he shared the nikahnama of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

NCP leader Nawab Malik is making new revelations everyday against Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the cruise drugs case. In this episode, on Wednesday, he shared the nikahnama of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. After which the Qazi who read Wankhede’s marriage has also come to the fore. Qazi’s name is being told as Muzammil Ahmed, he told that in the year 2006, he got Samir Dawood Wankhede’s marriage done. In a conversation with the news channel ABP, he said that he does not marry any non-Muslim, Sameer Wankhede was a Muslim at the time of marriage.

Kaaz Qazi told that the signatures made in Urdu language in the Nikahnama are also of Sameer. According to Qazi, when Sameer came to me, he had called himself and his father a Muslim.

Father came to the rescue of son: In the midst of all this, Wankhede’s father Gyandev also came forward and defended his son. Rejecting all the allegations, he said that I never changed religion. The NCB officer’s father admitted that we had an intercaste marriage but I or my wife never changed their religion.

Gyandev Wankhede also showed his wife’s affidavit as proof, he said that my son is like Abhimanyu of Mahabharata who is surrounded by enemies at this time, but I am sure he will break this ‘Chakravyuh’ like Arjuna Will come out Describing minister Nawab Malik as Ravana, he said that NCP leaders have come to a very low level of politics. The marriage certificate of Wankhede has also been issued by the family.

Nawab Malik did the bearded Mention: Nawab Malik has termed the bust of the drugs party on the cruise ship as “fake” and leveled several allegations against Wankheed, who is heading the probe into the matter. The minister said on Wednesday, “Fashion TV, the organizer of the party on Cordelia Cruises, did not take permission to operate the ferry from the Maharashtra Police or the state home department. He had taken permission from the Directorate of Shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Malik said that I believe that a committee of top NCB officials from Delhi has come here. They should thoroughly check all calls received on personal phones of NCB’s Mumbai Regional Unit Director Sameer Wankhede, KP Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail and Wankhede’s driver Mane. You will not have to record any statement. A phone call will clear everything.” The minister claimed that a member of an internationally active narcotics gang was also present on the same cruise ship.

An NCP spokesperson asked, “Some videos of the party have surfaced in which a man with a beard can be seen. I am told that he was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail (Delhi) and in Rajasthan Jail. The NCB team from Delhi should check the CCTV footage installed on the cruise. How some people got arrested and this member of internationally active narcotics gang is roaming free.

Court refused urgent hearing: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused urgent hearing on a PIL seeking direction to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik not to comment against NCB in the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Gave. Kausar Ali, who filed a PIL in the High Court on Tuesday, has described himself as a cleric and a person working for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.