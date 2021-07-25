Nawaz Sharif Slammed For Meeting Afghan National Security Advisor

A picture of Sharif has created a ruckus in Pakistan. From Imran Khan’s minister to the people there, there is anger about this.

Islamabad. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has become a pimple in the eyes of the Imran government. Recently, a picture of Sharif has created a ruckus in Pakistan. From Imran Khan’s minister to the people there, there is anger about this. Many ministers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have even called him a traitor. He says Nawaz Sharif is getting old habit of showing friendship with enemies.

The National Security Council of Afghanistan tweeted this picture. In this picture, Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib is sitting with Nawaz Sharif. This meeting of both of them took place in London. During this, Peace Minister Syed Saadat Naderi was also present there. In this meeting, both of them discussed each other’s interests. Significantly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 on the pretext of medical treatment.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s anger

It is worth noting that Nawaz Sharif started trending as soon as this photo came on Twitter. Many people were tweeting in support of Sharif. While some were writing against him. On the other hand, after seeing this picture, the Information Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, raised a strong objection. He wrote on Twitter, “It was dangerous to send Nawaz Sharif out of Pakistan because such people become allies in international conspiracies. Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Hamdulla Mohib, the biggest aide of RAW in Afghanistan. He said that examples are Modi, Mohib or Amrullah Saleh. Nawaz’s close friends are enemies of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbors is the very foundation of Nawaz Sharif’s ideology for which he has worked tirelessly. pic.twitter.com/DqgLtNcLLI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 24, 2021

Minister Shibli Faraz showed displeasure

Minister Shibli Faraz said that there is nothing new in this. He tweeted that ‘Nothing new. Nawaz Sharif has always supported the enemies of Pakistan, be it Jindal or Modi. This time Hamad Mohid who calls Pakistan a “brothel”. It is a matter of shame that Nawaz Sharif is so insensitive towards national self-respect.

Daughter Maryam defends

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz gave a befitting reply to the critics. He wrote on Twitter, ‘Talking to everyone, listening to them and getting our message across is the essence of diplomacy. This government does not understand anything and hence is a complete failure on the international front.