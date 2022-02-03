Nawaz’s bungalow, congratulations to Rajkumar, Shahrukh’s Hirani

Nawaz’s Bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a bungalow in Mumbai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who made his debut in films with a small role as a terrorist in ‘Sarfarosh’ in 1999, took 23 years to build a bungalow in Mumbai. Nawazuddin himself was doing the interior work of the bungalow of his choice for three years. The photo of Nawaz sitting on a chair in the lawn in front of the bungalow with his back to the camera has become public on social media. Nawaz named this bungalow as ‘Nawab’. Seeing this bungalow of Nawaz, if there is any garden, then it is Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has wholeheartedly congratulated Nawaz on the new bungalow. The reason is nothing but that Kangana is making a film titled ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ with Nawaz. Obviously, being a producer, Nawaz must be congratulated. Therefore, Kangana posted a congratulation to Nawaz through social media.

congratulations to the prince

In view of the situation created after the Corona epidemic, no new Hindi film has been released in theaters for the last one month. In view of the situation, ‘Bahubali’ fame Rajamouli postponed his film ‘RRR’ which was going to release on January 7. The release of ‘Bahubali’ hero Prabhas’ ‘Radheshyam’, which is going to release on January 14, was also cancelled. No new Hindi film released in January. Now on February 11, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ is going to release. Thus, Rajkumar, known for working in small budget films, will be the first actor whose film is going to release in theaters first this year. The congratulation that a top hero was supposed to get is being given to the prince. Its director Harshvardhan Kulkarni has made ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ in 2015.

Shahrukh’s Hirani

After all, Shahrukh Khan started working on his film with Rajkumar Hirani. Khan is going to set up a village set in Punjab in Filmcity for this film. The film will also be shot abroad. The search work is started for this. Shahrukh will start shooting for this film after finishing the work of Yash Raj film ‘Pathan’. Khan’s fans were waiting for his films since 2018. Shah Rukh is making guest appearances in films after the failure of ‘Zero’ in 2018. Shah Rukh is making guest appearances in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. For a long time, Hirani has expressed a desire to work with Shahrukh and with Shahrukh Hirani. Both their wishes will be fulfilled with this film. Hirani has made films like ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, ‘3 Idiots’.