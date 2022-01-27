Nawazuddin Siddiqui built a bungalow in Mumbai, ready in 3 years, know what is its specialty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the name of Bollywood who has convinced the audience with his acting. He plays each of his characters well. Due to which he is considered one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. Nawazuddin’s passion for acting, who has proved his mettle, is not hidden from anyone.

The more he loves his work, the more he loves his family. A big proof of this is his luxurious bungalow built in Mumbai. Yes! The actor has recently made his home in Mumbai, which he has dedicated to his father.

He named his bungalow ‘Nawab’ in memory of his father. The pictures of the house are made on sight. This actor’s bungalow has been completed in three years. From the interior to the color of this bungalow, he himself has decided. It is being told that he has built this bungalow inspired by the old house built in his village. His bungalow in white color is very beautiful.

Let us inform that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently nominated at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in Sudhir Mishra’s series ‘Serious Men’. After which these days he is working in ‘Tikoo Weds Sheru’ produced by Kangana Ranaut. This film is made under the direction of Sai Kabir. In which Avneet Kaur is going to be seen with Nawazuddin. Apart from this, in the coming times, he will also be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’, his role in this film will be negative.

Nawaz prefers to lead a normal life: Even after working for a long time, Nawaz prefers to stay away from the limelight. The reason behind this was told by the actor himself in an interview. He had said that he does not like the world of stardom and glamor. He likes to be among the common people more than going to the events or parties of the film industry.

Recalling the days of his struggle, Nawaz had told that he used to work in a petrochemical factory. Where he used to get two thousand rupees a month. His mother had mortgaged her jewelry for his studies. To bring them back, he had deposited his two months’ salary. After this he went to his village with 4000 rupees and after paying the money, he took back his mother’s jewelry.