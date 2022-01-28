Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a lavish dream bungalow in Mumbai, named ‘Nawab’, See photos

share picture on social media

Recently Nawazuddin shared a picture of his bungalow on Instagram. In which he can be seen reading something on the lawn. There is no doubt that the bungalow is quite beautiful.

impressive journey

However, few legends like Nawazuddin Siddiqui have had an impressive journey. When it comes to acting, Nawazuddin has really set a new benchmark of versatility with his special skills to get into any character.

2022 will be a busy year

If we take a look at the upcoming projects of Nawazuddin, then he seems to be the busiest actor in 2022. With an amazing lineup, we will see her in 5 different genres in her upcoming films this year.

upcoming movies

The film ‘No Land’s Man’ is a drama, while ‘Adabhut’ will be a supernatural thriller film, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a romantic film and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ will be a romcom, while ‘Heropanti 2’ is a Bollywood film. The masala flick is about to happen.