Nawazuddin Siddiqui had reached with friends to show his film was blown away after listening to Kamal Haasan

TV’s famous comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is very much liked by the audience. The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, whose sense of humor and comedy have millions of fans. Kapil’s show is quite famous among the audience. There is always some Bollywood star present in the show. At the same time, in one of its episodes, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had arrived as a guest, a video of which has surfaced.

This video has been shared by a fan page on social media. It can be seen in this video that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a lot of fun and jokes with host Kapil. In this video Kapil asks him ‘Has it ever happened that you have worked in a film and took everyone to show the film?’

Responding to this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, ‘I worked with Kamal Haasan in the film ‘Hey Ram’ and I took my friends to show this film. I told everyone ‘O Ram’ is coming, I have worked in it, I have all come to see. When I reached the premiere, Kamal ji came to me and said, Nawaz has cut your role in the film Bol Do with his friends.

Nawaz further said that ‘I went to my friends and told them that my role has been cut. I cried out loud while saying this. Along with this, Nawaz also told during that time that he has also taught acting to many artists of the industry.

At the same time, Kapil had further heard a rumor about him that Nawaz was called a partridge wrestler in the village in his childhood. On this, Nawazuddin said, ‘I used to do wrestling in childhood but I was thin. He further said that as soon as I used to enter the arena, my decision was made in a minute’.

Let me tell you, this video is from the time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of his film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’. During that time he also had a lot of fun and jokes on the show. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his acting and style among the fans.