Nawazuddin Siddiqui in hometown Budhana: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is happy working from home
Recently, in a conversation with SpotBoy, Nawazuddin said, ‘There is a lot of comfort here. One of the good things the Corona epidemic gave me was that I was able to get away from the chaos of the city. Everything is quiet in my village Budhana. I can’t explain this feeling of peace.
Work stopped in Mumbai
The actor further said, ‘When work stopped in Mumbai, I came home. I thought I would spend some time here with my mother and then come back but I stopped here as there was no work going on in Mumbai. Soon the years were gone. I realized how happy I was at home. ‘
Can do everything from home
At the same time, on the culture of working from home, Nawazuddin said, ‘This is a new normal now. As long as I’m not shooting, I can do story sessions, narration on zoom, etc. from here. I can also do dubbing from here.
I am a farmer by heart
Asked if he is a farmer or an actor, Nawaz said, “I am an actor by profession but I am a farmer by heart.” I like living on the ground. I am happiest when I work on the ground. When I am old, I lie on the ground. There is happiness in agriculture, everything else is useless.
