Nawazuddin Siddiqui in hometown Budhana: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is happy working from home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in web series like ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and ‘Sirius Main’. Now he will be seen in films like ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, ‘Sangeen’ and ‘Hiropanti 2’. However, he is currently spending a lot of time in his hometown away from the paparazzi.

Recently, in a conversation with SpotBoy, Nawazuddin said, ‘There is a lot of comfort here. One of the good things the Corona epidemic gave me was that I was able to get away from the chaos of the city. Everything is quiet in my village Budhana. I can’t explain this feeling of peace.



Work stopped in Mumbai

The actor further said, ‘When work stopped in Mumbai, I came home. I thought I would spend some time here with my mother and then come back but I stopped here as there was no work going on in Mumbai. Soon the years were gone. I realized how happy I was at home. ‘

Can do everything from home

At the same time, on the culture of working from home, Nawazuddin said, ‘This is a new normal now. As long as I’m not shooting, I can do story sessions, narration on zoom, etc. from here. I can also do dubbing from here.



I am a farmer by heart

Asked if he is a farmer or an actor, Nawaz said, “I am an actor by profession but I am a farmer by heart.” I like living on the ground. I am happiest when I work on the ground. When I am old, I lie on the ground. There is happiness in agriculture, everything else is useless.