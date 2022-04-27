Nawazuddin Siddiqui Interview | Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Heropanti 2, script selection, big budget movies, success and more | INTERVIEW: ‘I wanted to have some special hobby, wear expensive clothes and shoes, but could not happen’ – Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Congratulations on the new bungalow. How special does it feel to have your own bungalow in Mumbai? To be honest, I am not the only person who thinks much about house or bungalow. Somebody showed me that place, so I thought it was good, let’s make it. Then when I shifted there, I was sleeping in the big room earlier, but I could not sleep there. Then I got my bed shifted there, which is the smallest room in the bungalow. There is only one bed and two chairs in that room. I sleep there. How much do you miss your old normal life after becoming an actor? That life is my life. If I go out like this, travel in auto or train then I feel good at that time. I feel like I can breathe. That’s what my world looks like to me. I like to stay away from the flair. Luxury is seduction and nothing more. I really wanted to have a special hobby, wear expensive clothes, wear shoes, but that could not happen. Even today, sometimes I wear my brother’s clothes. Were you out of Mumbai during the lockdown days? Yes, I had seen a place in Dehradun. There was a resort on a hill. Earlier I stayed there alone for three to four months. Then I called my mother, then stayed with her for the rest of the time. Watched many movies. READ Also Suhana Khan Gets Marriage Proposal on Twitter, Fan Says I Earn More Than Rs 1 Lakh a Month --> -->

You told in an interview that in the last 3 months you had received 200 scripts, out of which you chose 5. What are the things you keep in mind while choosing a script or character?

I see how character driven the story is. I see my character and the world around him. The story can be anything.

Just when I went to New York for the Emmys, there were four other actors nominated from all over the world, one of them was David Tennant, who was also the winner. I saw his performance. The story of that series was that a murder happens in a railway yard, when the police come, they go to a nearby house to inquire. A man lives in that house. Police asks him that there is a murder here, do you know anything! So he says, only one, I did 16 murders. Then in all the remaining 3 episodes, he is just sitting in the police station and the police is interrogating him. So the story here is nothing special, in the whole series, only he is telling how he did it, but with his gesture, he has kept the whole story very interesting. If the pupils of his eyes also move, then the thrill is felt. I like these characters too.

Nowadays, crores of rupees are being spent in our place to show the film Lavish, people are also watching, going crazy. My thinking is quite the opposite. I believe that the story may not be anything, but make the actor stand with the belief that.. it will hold. Shocking things are going on here nowadays, Blow up the ship, Submerge the plane in water.. I also do films like this occasionally, but I don’t believe in it. I also want to do a character-oriented story because it gives an opportunity to read a person’s mind, know someone’s thinking.

