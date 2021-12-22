Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a great dancer? will be seen in the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’! Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a great dancer? A different look will be seen in the film ‘Tikoo Weds Sheru’!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one such actor who has often been successful in impressing us with his varied roles. He is an actor who has made India proud at the global level. The versatile actor has nailed all the roles with such ease that it seems like they have been specially crafted for him. After experimenting with a variety of roles, Nawazuddin is excited to do something different by trying to dance on screen as an actor.

While Nawazuddin has always said that he loves to dance and has a rhythm for music, he has never had the opportunity to explore his dance talent with the kind of roles he has played so far.

But as he is always ready to experiment, he was recently seen trying his hand at something which he loves the most and that is ‘dancing’. In ‘Tikoo Weds Sheru’, the actor will be seen doing salsa with co-star Avneet Kaur, while in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ he will be seen doing a contemporary dance.

A source close to Nawazuddin said, “Very few people know but Nawazuddin loves to dance. He is now trying his hand at every dance form, be it salsa or contemporary,

Whenever he gets time between shots, he is seen preparing his steps. Now that she has got a chance to dance, she is definitely ready to impress the audience even more.”

Seeing this other side of Nawazuddin will surely be a treat for his fans, as they can’t wait to see their favorite actor perform salsa and contemporary dance on the big screen!

