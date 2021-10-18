Nawazuddin Siddiqui on racism in film industry- Black actress are not made heroine said this about ‘Serious Man’ actress Indira Tiwari

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work in the film ‘Serious Man’, which came in the year 2020, was well-liked. Some time ago Nawazuddin has also been nominated for Best Actor in the International Emmy Award 2021 for this film. In this film, the character of Nawaz’s wife was played by actress Indira Tiwari, which people have liked a lot. While talking on Indira Tiwari, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently said that there is more racism in the film industry than nepotism, dark girls are not made heroines.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he too has been a victim of apartheid and has been fighting it for a long time. He said, ‘That girl (Indira Tiwari) was taken as a heroine by Sudhir Mishra (director of Serious Man). I guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry, I will be very happy if that girl is made heroine in films again. Sudhir Mishra has made it but if the big people sitting in our industry make her a heroine, then I will be very happy that thank God, the racism has decreased a bit.

He further said, ‘The truth is that not nepotism, we have the biggest racism. I too have been fighting for many years fighting her and I hope that those who are black or dusky actresses will also be made heroine, this is very important. I am not talking about white or black, but I say that the biased attitude of the industry towards a particular color will end, then better films will be made.

Nawazuddin told during this time that when he came to the industry, many times he did not get work due to color and stature. Nawaz has spoken on this issue many times before. Once actor Rishi Kapoor also commented about his stature.

In fact, the controversy started when Nawazuddin Siddiqui had said that in earlier films, the heroes simply danced behind the trees, acting was easy for them. When Rishi Kapoor was asked for his reaction on his comment, he had said that neither he has a good face, nor height, nor voice nor talent, what made him an actor.