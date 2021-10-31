Nawazuddin Siddiqui quits OTT, says- it has become a Dhandha for actors and big producers

Expressing displeasure over the new content of OTT, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that now this platform has become a dumping ground for useless shows.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the veteran actor of the big screen and OTT has said goodbye to the OTT platform. He says that now this platform has become a business for big production houses and actors. Expressing displeasure over the new content of OTT, he has said that now this platform has become a dumping ground for useless shows.

Nawazuddin told Bollywood Hungama, ‘This platform has become a dumping ground for useless and unnecessary shows. We have shows which are either not worth watching or sequels which have the same clichéd storyline. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also said that there were a lot of challenges when he worked in Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’ but now he has lost his freshness from the show.

Siddiqui said, “When I worked on Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’, there was an excitement and freshness in the digital medium. At that time new talent was given a chance but now that freshness is gone.

Nawaz said that OTT has now become a business. He said, ‘This platform has now become a business for big production houses and so-called star actors of OTT. Big makers of Bollywood have made expensive deals with big OTT platforms. Producers are paid huge sums of money for creating unlimited content. More content kills quality.

Nawaz says that the content on OTT has become unbearable for him, so he cannot work with people who are creating such content. He says that the alleged stars of OTT call themselves A-listers and ask for a lot of money. They forget that content is king.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his OTT debut with ‘Sacred Games’. His work in this web series was highly appreciated and he became popular on digital as well. Nawaz has also done films like Raat Akeli Hai, Comet, Serious Man for OTT. Recently Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Serious Man’ has been nominated for International Emmy Awards.