Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines in this tale of life, love and longing

Nearly eight years after its making, Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa goes to launch on a digital medium. The actor was signed on for this challenge by the Nationwide Award successful filmmaker after he was impressed by his efficiency in The Lunchbox (2013). The film has been shot in West Bengal, and is centered across the life of a personal investigator, Anwar Mohammad (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Whereas the movie revolves round a lonely man, Anwar, it has a tackle society with its taboos and debauchery. The movie depends closely on its imagery. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is rooted in brutal realities however informed with a contact of magic realism. Additionally Learn – Nawazuddin Siddiqui and brother Shamas have a spat over Bole Chudiyan? This is what we all know

What’s it about…

Mohammad Anwar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) works as a personal investigator in a detective agency. His work entails double-checking on potential brides/grooms and even tracing lacking youngsters. He leads a lonely life together with his pet canine, Laalu who has been deserted by its former proprietor. Anwar longs for Ayesha (Niharika Singh), his former flame who’s now married to another person. The movie is centered round his interactions with numerous characters, and how he finally ends up at a spot referred to as house. Additionally Learn – Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui SLAMS brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui for taking a dig at his fellow actors posting trip pics from the Maldives

What’s scorching…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is first-rate because the clumsy detective who likes to reminisce his ex-lover’s magnificence together with his pet canine. The actor is completely in sync with the temper of the movie, which is lyrical, actual and satirical. Buddhadeb Dasgupta has written the script, dialogues and screenplay. The movie is full of metaphors, in the event you observe the scenes rigorously. One other spotlight is the cinematography of Diego Romero. He has captured the slim lanes, arid panorama and slums with lots of love. The sound design of Resul Pookutty and Amrit Pritam Dutta is exceptionally good. Niharika Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Farukh Jaffar are terrific in their small cameos. Additionally Learn – Trending Tunes: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Baarish Ki Jaaye TRUMPS Emraan Hashmi’s Lut Gaye to seize the highest spot

What’s not…

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa shouldn’t be a massy movie. Although it has some humour, it’s too delicate for the final viewers. At a run-time of two hours, some may discover it a bit too lengthy.

BL Verdict: Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa has the poetic contact courtesy Buddhadeb Dasgupta. It’s a good watch for college kids of cinema and those that are sharp sufficient to grasp subtlety.

