Nawazuddin Siddiqui took the avatar of an item girl, Kangana Ranaut shared pictures

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his mettle in the film industry. We have seen him perform all kinds of acts. Nawaz gets completely lost in it to nail his acting. Whether it is a comedy role, a serious cop or even a villainous villain, he fulfills every role. But for the first time we are going to see him play a different character.

Actually Kangana Ranaut has shared some pictures of Nawaz on social media. In which he is seen wearing a long gown. In this, Nawaz has long hair and he looks like a girl. These pictures are from the movie ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. In which Nawaz is seen hanging like a girl. Kangana wrote with the pictures, “So hot” and also tagged Nawazuddin in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Kangana has also given the caption of Sridevi’s song, Bijli Girane Main Hoon Aai.

Let us tell you that the pictures of Nawaz shared by Kangana are produced by Kangana Ranaut. Last year itself, Kangana had announced this film. The director of this film is Sai Kabir. Kangana first wanted to cast Irrfan in this film. But after his death, Nawazuddin was given the film.

TV actress Avneet Kaur is going to be seen with Nawazuddin in this film. Apart from this, in the coming times, he will also be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’, his role in this film will be negative.

He always gets good projects for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting. Recently Nawaz was also nominated at International Emmy Awards for his performance in Sudhir Mishra’s series ‘Serious Men’.

Even after so much fame, he likes to lead a simple life. Nawaz himself told that he likes to stay away from the limelight. He had said that he does not like the world of stardom and glamor. He likes to be among the common people more than going to the events or parties of the film industry.