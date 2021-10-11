Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Kangana: Kangana Ranaut with her favorite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at her Bandra office

A picture of Kangana Ranaut, who rarely admires film actors in Bollywood, has surfaced on social media. The picture is inside Kangana’s house, where the ‘best actor in the world’ is seen with her. In fact, the picture, which dominates social media, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Kangana, whom Kangana has described as ‘the best actor in the world’.

It is reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had reached Kangana’s house to discuss his next film. However, Kangana Ranaut has said that someone secretly took this photo of her with Nawazuddin.





He wrote, ‘Who came to my house, my favorite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.’ In addition, tagging @ silk.sp, she also wrote that she always forgot to take a photo with him, but this time she clicked this surprise photo, for which Kangana has thanked her.

It is reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen with Kangana soon. Kangana shared a photo of Nawazuddin on Instagram a few months ago, in which she wrote Tiku Weds Sheru with the hashtag. Kangana wrote, ‘Sir Nawazuddin, welcome to the #tikuwedssheru team.’



Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘Sirius Man’ was nominated for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards, after which Kangana shared a photo of him congratulating her. Sharing this picture, Kangana wrote, ‘Congratulations sir, you are definitely one of the best actors in the world.’