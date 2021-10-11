Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Kangana: Kangana Ranaut with her favorite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at her Bandra office
He wrote, ‘Who came to my house, my favorite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.’ In addition, tagging @ silk.sp, she also wrote that she always forgot to take a photo with him, but this time she clicked this surprise photo, for which Kangana has thanked her.
It is reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen with Kangana soon. Kangana shared a photo of Nawazuddin on Instagram a few months ago, in which she wrote Tiku Weds Sheru with the hashtag. Kangana wrote, ‘Sir Nawazuddin, welcome to the #tikuwedssheru team.’
Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘Sirius Man’ was nominated for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards, after which Kangana shared a photo of him congratulating her. Sharing this picture, Kangana wrote, ‘Congratulations sir, you are definitely one of the best actors in the world.’
#Nawazuddin #Siddiqui #Kangana #Kangana #Ranaut #favorite #actor #Nawazuddin #Siddiqui #Bandra #office
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.