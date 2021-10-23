‘Naxal case’ ran because of book and article on Bhagat Singh, now court acquits tribal youth

A youth from Karnataka was arrested in 2012 on charges of Naxalite links. At that time he was studying journalism. The man, who was arrested at the age of 23, has now been acquitted by the district court. The police was not successful in proving any Naxal link of that tribal youth.

Please inform that his father was also arrested along with the youth. Vittala Malekudiya, 32, and his father Lingappa Malekudiya (60 years) from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district were arrested on charges of Naxalite links. But the court observed that the evidence being given against him pertains to only one article.

A book written on Bhagat Singh was also recovered from Vittala’s hostel which the police was trying to make as evidence. It was said in this book that unless all facilities are available in the village, parliamentary elections should be boycotted. Apart from this, many newspaper pieces and articles were also found from Vittala’s room.

