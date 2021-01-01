Naxals kill accomplice: Chaibasa News: Naxal area commander not charged

The Anandpur police station has found the roof-mutilated bodies of two PLFI Naxalites from the Naxal-affected Patiyar forest in the Anandpur police station area of ​​West Singhbhum district. When Levy’s Rs 2.5 lakh did not reach the area commander, the area commander had killed two members of the squad 10 days ago, James Dangdung, a resident of Basia, and Hulas, a resident of Bandu. The body of Area Commander Sujit has been found at the spot.



The arrested area commander had revealed the murder

On behalf of Manoharpur police, Area Commander Sujit Kumar Ram alias Sahu ji of the banned PLFI with a bounty of Rs two lakh was arrested yesterday. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were seized at his place. During interrogation, he did not pay Levy Rs 2.5 lakh but confessed to killing two members of the squad.

BJP MLA Amar Baury came out of the house crying

After an hour-long search, the body was found

Arrested Area Commander Sujit had informed that both the bodies were buried under the soil on the bank of the nallah in Patiyar forest. On Wednesday, a police force led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoharpur Daud Kindo and Inspector Fagu Horo recovered the body after a two-hour search and sent it to Chakradharpur for autopsy.