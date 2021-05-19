Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at Chennai hospital

Actor Nayanthara and her beau, director Vignesh Shivan obtained the first jab for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 18 Might additionally merely.

Vignesh shared images of himself and Nayanthara receiving their first shot of the vaccine at a vaccination centre in Chennai. Whereas sharing the images, the director urged people to rating vaccinated. “Put correct, defend indoors,” he added.

Peep this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

In accordance to a doc in ETimes, the 2 obtained the COVID-19 vaccine images at Chennai’s Kumaran Hospitals.

On the work entrance, Nayanthara is starring in Annaatthe, starring Tamil well-known individual Rajinikanth. She is going to be capable to be working with Vignesh who’s directing an upcoming movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Apart from Nayanthara, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha, critiques the e-newsletter.

A quantity of different stars and celebrities from the Tamil movie trade dangle obtained the COVID-19 vaccine. Well-known individual Rajinikanth took a shot of the vaccine on Thursday, 13 Might additionally merely. A picture of the legendary actor receiving the jab was as quickly as shared by his daughter Soundarya.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth has wrapped up capturing for Annaatthe in Hyderabad currently and returned to Chennai on Wednesday, 12 Might additionally merely.

Fairly fairly a bit of South actors who dangle obtained the vaccine are Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Puneeth Rajkumar.