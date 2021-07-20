NBA 2K22 Trailer: Gameplay reveal, new features, modes, screenshots and more

NBA 2K22 has officially launched a trailer for the latest in the longest running NBA game series on the market. 2K22 is set to be released in September, and after having to wait a little bit longer than last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the end of the NBA season, this trailer and release date is a welcome arrival for fans. Many players, despite purchasing the game year in and year out, have complained about the lack of new additions to the game. Paying $60 USD for essentially just a new roster is what it boils down to. However, this year might be different. Here’s what the trailer reveals for the upcoming release. Zion Williamson in NBA 2K. Image via YouTubeNBA 2K22 trailerThe trailer is just thirty seconds long, but that’s all fans need to drive the anticipation to an all-time high. 2K players are always waiting for the latest release, but especially when a trailer or release date gets officially announced. Check out the trailer below. The trailer doesn’t reveal much gameplay or in-game features, but the editing and animations are so well done that fans can’t help but get excited. Another trailer, titled “Official Age of Heroes,” reveals some gameplay aspects and graphic updates. Check that out below. The Official Age of Heroes trailer appears to have a sort of comic book theme. Whether or not that will play into the game remains unclear, but the potential for the latest release is very high. Michael Jordan. Image via YouTube The trailer does highlight several legendary players of the past, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen and Shawn Kemp, with the latter getting unceremoniously dunked on by Zion Williamson. This could indicate that former players and legends will be a bigger presence in this iteration than in years past. The trailer closes with a call to action – “Assemble Your Heroes.”Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Aetu6HblLB— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 14, 2021There are several editions of NBA 2K22, all with various covers and accompanying rewards, including WNBA Edition, Legends Edition and the Standard 2k22 Edition.Comin tomorrow 👀🤫 #NBA2K22 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/gTaQf3xIJp— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021Is NBA 2K22 going to be the best game in the franchise? Feedback 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply