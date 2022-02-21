Sports

NBA All-Star crowd erupts at sight of Michael Jordan

What was once the king’s house was raided by GOAT on Sunday evening. Halfway through the NBA All-Star Game, the league’s all-time top 75 players were honored, including The The top-ranked player, Michael Jordan, whose astonishing looks rocked Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

MJ’s entrance was much needed. The league has already pushed spectators away through a Saturday night sting competition so that all the excitement of a colonoscopy was over.

Very few people expected Jordan to take part in this year’s All-Star Festival from the icy Cleveland, so his nearly 15-second role dismissed All-Stars’ past and present co-attendees.

MJ’s entrance captures the loudest and longest exhilaration of the evening, easily capturing a 50-point performance by Steve Curry and a game-winning shot from hometown hero / villain LeBron James.

Jordan and James were even involved in a post-ceremony hug and conversation, at which point Jordan probably reminded LBJ that he had won six titles in a city alongside the likes of Bill Cartwright, Bill Weinington and Luke Longley at the center – while LeBron bounced from there. From town to town, Chris Bosch and Anthony Davis are being selected for the position

They could also talk about the best place to eat in Cleveland, but whatever.

One conversation that needs no explanation is the exchange between Jordan and Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Not surprisingly, MJ challenged his longtime friend and rival by using cheat chat:

“Where are you shoes? We can go play one by one, me and you, right now!”

Some may consider Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse the house LeBron built, but make no mistake, it is governed by Jordanian rules.

