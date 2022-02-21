Sports

NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James hits game-winner in Cleveland

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James hits game-winner in Cleveland
Written by admin
NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James hits game-winner in Cleveland

NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James hits game-winner in Cleveland

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

LeBron James made a great comeback in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

James, who has been with the Cavaliers twice and led the team to an NBA Championship in 2016, returned to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to lead his team against Kevin Durant’s squad. The current Los Angeles Lakers star got a chance to finish the game in the fourth quarter.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to score while defending the Chicago Bulls' Jack Lavin in the second half of a NBA All-Star basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Cleveland.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to score while defending the Chicago Bulls’ Jack Lavin in the second half of a NBA All-Star basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Cleveland.
(AP Photo / Ron Schwann)

His team needed another basket to win the game, James got the ball and left Jack Lavin behind. James takes a step back and throws the ball over Lavin into the net and Charging Joel Embed.

Bucket.

“I could not even dream of it. I could not have dreamed of that moment better than the reality that has just happened. It took me 35 minutes to get back here, as I said.” [north] I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to win the All-Star Game, where my boys and I would go back and watch the All-Star Game, “says James, via ESPN. And want to get a chance or a way to see the best basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much.

Golden State Warriors 'Stephen Curry, at the top, greets Milwaukee Box's Giannis Antetokunumpo after hitting a shot to win the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) NBA All-Star Basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Golden State Warriors ‘Stephen Curry, at the top, greets Milwaukee Box’s Giannis Antetokunumpo after hitting a shot to win the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA All-Star Basketball game, on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
(AP Photo / Ron Schwann)

READ Also  American goalkeepers that have played in the Premier League

“Today is here for me, here for my best friends, here for my wife and my kids and my family, for my mom. I couldn’t take better pictures. “

Curry holds a 3-point record, LeBron winning the NBA All-Star Game

Tim LeBron lost to Team Durant 163-160.

James S.COred 24 points and added six rebounds and eight assists.

“He wanted the ball. We all knew he would shoot it,” Cavaliers guard Darius Garland said of James after the game. “Extinct, you know? She wanted to win for school. That’s why she was going so hard in the fourth. That’s why everyone was going so hard in the fourth. Just looking inside, seeing the crowds in her hometown, it was cool to watch.”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the MVP All-Star Game with 16 three-pointers.

“Of course I got MVP; I played well all night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series and the acronym tie, and how all those nights went like this, so it was beautiful – you really can’t draw it any other way.” Curry said.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to the front row celebrities during the first half of the NBA All-Star Basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Cleveland.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to front-line celebrities during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Cleveland.
(AP Photo / Charles Grace)

Curry finished with 50 points.

James is now in the 5-0 format that top voters draft their own players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#NBA #AllStar #Game #LeBron #James #hits #gamewinner #Cleveland

READ Also  Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal to launch €30m striker bid as bizarre Lacazette exit talks are held; Man Utd eye Spain record-breaker
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment