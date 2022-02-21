NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James hits game-winner in Cleveland



LeBron James made a great comeback in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

James, who has been with the Cavaliers twice and led the team to an NBA Championship in 2016, returned to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to lead his team against Kevin Durant’s squad. The current Los Angeles Lakers star got a chance to finish the game in the fourth quarter.

His team needed another basket to win the game, James got the ball and left Jack Lavin behind. James takes a step back and throws the ball over Lavin into the net and Charging Joel Embed.

“I could not even dream of it. I could not have dreamed of that moment better than the reality that has just happened. It took me 35 minutes to get back here, as I said.” [north] I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to win the All-Star Game, where my boys and I would go back and watch the All-Star Game, “says James, via ESPN. And want to get a chance or a way to see the best basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much.

“Today is here for me, here for my best friends, here for my wife and my kids and my family, for my mom. I couldn’t take better pictures. “

Tim LeBron lost to Team Durant 163-160.

James S.COred 24 points and added six rebounds and eight assists.

“He wanted the ball. We all knew he would shoot it,” Cavaliers guard Darius Garland said of James after the game. “Extinct, you know? She wanted to win for school. That’s why she was going so hard in the fourth. That’s why everyone was going so hard in the fourth. Just looking inside, seeing the crowds in her hometown, it was cool to watch.”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the MVP All-Star Game with 16 three-pointers.

“Of course I got MVP; I played well all night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series and the acronym tie, and how all those nights went like this, so it was beautiful – you really can’t draw it any other way.” Curry said.

Curry finished with 50 points.

James is now in the 5-0 format that top voters draft their own players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.