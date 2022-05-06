NBA champ Jason Terry wraps first season as G League head coach, explains what he’s learned from the greats



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NBA champion Jason Terry has just finished his first season as head coach in the G-League, a partner of Grand Rapids Gold – Denver Nuggets.

Terry played 19 seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Box before releasing it after the 2017-18 season. He won a championship with Mavericks in 2011 and was the sixth Man of the Year award winner in 2008-09.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He worked as an assistant coach at his Alma Mater in Arizona before taking on Gold’s job at the start of the 2021-22 season. Gold finished with a 17-15 record, just missed out on the playoffs.

Terry, who recently became head of Athletic Performance at FlexIt, spoke to Gadget Clock Digital about his entry into the coaching world. He said some of the challenges with coaching in the G-League are the players falling behind the team and the NBA.

“Our biggest challenge is to integrate new boys into your system, into your team, into your family every day, on a weekly or monthly basis. The roster changes and changes and you need to have the ability to adapt and adjust Knowing someone is coming, taking away their opportunity from them for the moment. Being able to put the boys in different roles, so to speak, “he said. “I think that was one of the biggest challenges I faced and I think we did a particularly good job of it.

“The G-League is a developmental league designed to give boys the opportunity to showcase their talents to be called to the next level. We have had a tremendous success this season, with about eight people being called up to the big leagues this year.”

The boys who bounce back and forth in the G-League and get call-ups in the NBA, Terry said it is important for him as a coach to really rely on their skills and narrow down what they want to do.

J. Morant is the best player in the Warriors-Grizzlies series, Jordan Poole tops the Golden State, says former NBA star

“Like the first conversation with guys of that level, why do you do that? Once we understand what your ‘why’ is, who you are? Who are you as a person? Who are you as a player? What do you do, that unique skill set that you Bring, the unique talent that you bring to the table that no one else does? , “Explained Terry.

“Again, rely on your strengths, work on your weaknesses and you really tap into that as a player. And then, what are your habits? Are you an employee? If you are not, we have to change it because you get it. Wherever you want to be in life, not just basketball, you have to be dedicated, you have to be committed to your craft, and I think a lot of guys fight it from time to time, they get confused for whatever reason, but if they get stuck and their dreams But they can achieve anything. “

NBA champion Jordan Farmer where the net, the Lakers title, failed to follow the final prediction

Terry credits some of the coaches he has played for – such as Rick Carlyle, Avery Johnson and Jason Kidd – just to name a few – who helped him develop the mentality to lead a team from a coaching perspective. He said his high school coaches also have a big influence.

Terry told Gadget Clock Digital: “My high school coach, Ron Drayton, disciplined me as a high school player in my second year of high school. You knew he had zero tolerance. It was a business thing whenever we set foot on the floor.” “He was a defensive-minded, defensive-minded coach. He could care less about what you did aggressively. It was all about defense and holding you accountable.

“I think Johnson was the same. They called him a junior general for a reason. Playing in the point guard position, playing in the same position, he demanded and expected a lot from his point guards. And I was just blessed and lucky. The part when he was given his chance and he poured me out, man. He really poured me out as a basketball player, a man, a husband, a dad. And without his guidance and advice I couldn’t really be the head coach of this league I can be. “

Warriors call Steve Kerr Dillon Brooks’ foul on Gary Payton II ” dirty ‘,’ Grizzlies player ‘breaks code’

Terry says he has taken what he has learned as a player from some great head coaches and has tried to place it in his coaching and game plans with Gold.

“There are a lot of life lessons I’ve learned from different coaches, game-planning, how to manage people. A lot of what I do now as a coach is what I saw as a player and from there. The coaches who showed me the way,” he said. “My system is like an Avery Johnson. The way I handle the game is similar to that of Jason Kidd. The way I communicate with my players is like Jason Kidd but the way I plan strategically is like Rick Carlyle.

“I took every and every bit and piece of the coach I contacted, not to mention the late great Lut Olson, who got me when I was a puppy at the University of Arizona. The ability to connect with his players and make it a brotherhood and hold you accountable. One of the things I have to do is make it a part of my team. “

Nick Stoskas, Isaiah Thomas, Matt Ryan, Lance Stephenson and Devon Reid have all been called up for Gold this season. Stauskas, Thomas and Reed each had two call-ups.

Terry has partnered with FlexIt earlier this season to offer a virtual solution for those who want to fit in but don’t have access to a personal trainer. Terry says both he and Gold have worked with FlexIt in hopes of continuing to influence the community.