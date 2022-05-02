NBA champ Jordan Farmar on where Nets, Lakers failed in pursuit of title, Finals prediction



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Brooklyn Net failed to make it out of the first round of the NBA playoffs and the Los Angeles Lakers did not even make it to the play-in tournament, but their results were not surprising to the two-time champions.

Jordan Farmer, who has played with the Lakers for several seasons in two different seasons, told Gadget Clock Digital over the weekend before a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas that he did not see the net and the Lakers as favorites for a place in the NBA. Final.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t think they’re coming into the favorites team, just looking at the way these two teams are made. They have a lot of talent and a lot of big names but the chemistry of the team and the guys who do the little things and play their part,” Farmer said. “It’s really important when it comes to winning.”

Farmer added that there is a lot more parity in the NBA these days, making it more difficult for teams to play isolated basketball while teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans are getting better with their purchases.

Rally of Warriors after Dreammond Green’s exit, defeats Grizzlies in Game 1

“There’s a lot of parity in the NBA league and there are a lot of teams that weren’t historically good but started to get really big and start coming together. You see teams like Minnesota and New Orleans, young teams who are hungry. They just play right. It just makes isolation or playing superstar basketball harder, ”Farmer said.

Farmer, who lives in Las Vegas, was preparing for the inaugural Las Vegas Invitational Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament organized by the Greens Golf Association in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas. He said the first round of the playoffs was exciting.

“Every play-off series was great. It could have gone either way most of the time and lasted longer than the experience,” he said. “It was really fun for new guys to come on the scene and make a name for themselves and find out what they’re capable of.”

He also predicted an NBA final.

“Coming out of the East, even though I’m a laker, Boston is probably my favorite. And outside the West, the Golden State. Phoenix is ​​dealing with some injuries,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “They’re definitely coming back to the Western Conference Champions, but it’s going to be between Golden State and Phoenix. They’re clicking well at the right time and who’s healthy.”

Farmer was selected in the first round of the Lakers in 2006. He last played for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings in the 2016 NBA. He won two rings in 2009 and 2010 while with the Lakers.