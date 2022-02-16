Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: NYC vaccine mandate ‘doesn’t quite make sense’

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: NYC vaccine mandate ‘doesn’t quite make sense’
Written by admin
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: NYC vaccine mandate ‘doesn’t quite make sense’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: NYC vaccine mandate ‘doesn’t quite make sense’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Net guard Kiri Irving has yet to play at the Barclays Center this season, having been barred from playing home games due to a vaccine order in New York City.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during an ESPN appearance that the rule “does not make perfect sense.” Get up Wednesday morning. The rule, although it prohibits unqualified net players to suit up, invites unqualified players from the opposing team to play.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver watches a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver watches a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
(Alex Goodlet / Getty Images)

“This New York law, to me, is strange because it only applies to home players,” Silver said. “I think if in the end that rule is about protecting the people on the field, it doesn’t make sense to me that an unvaccinated player can play at Barclays but a home player can’t. That’s one of the reasons I think they should see that ordinance.” “

This is certainly surprising, since there is no zero difference between a home player and an away player without a vaccine. Silver says it raises further questions as to why it is mentioned in the ordinance.

During the recent swearing-in of Mayor Eric Adams under New York City’s new leadership, Silver expressed optimism that mandates could be relaxed. Silver, himself a New Yorker, noted the growing number of people moving out of the city in recent months.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kerry Irving (11) watches the ball pass between Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in San Francisco.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kerry Irving (11) watches the ball pass between Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in San Francisco.
(AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

READ Also  204 runs scored on the first day, 10 wickets fell; India didn't lose a single

“Because of being here in the New York market, especially last week’s feeling, a lot of masking restrictions are being lifted,” Silver said. “You can feel it in town. There are more people in restaurants. There are more people in and around. Again, my personal view is that people should be vaccinated and encouraged. I can imagine a scene in New York City as part of Brooklyn. There was a new mayor who was not, Eric Adams, when that ordinance was issued.

“I can see him deciding to change course and say ‘this is no longer a compulsory vaccine.’ Especially one that only affects home players. “

Irving, who has only played 14 games this season, told reporters in Miami on Saturday that he did not feel guilty about not being vaccinated.

“There’s no guilt I feel,” Irving said. “I’m the only player in New York City who has had to deal with this situation because I play there. If I had lived elsewhere in another city, it probably wouldn’t have been the same. But since I’m there, we have Eric Adams, we have the New York mandate. We have things going on in real life that aren’t just affecting me, bro. So you ask me these questions, I don’t feel guilty.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attends a ceremony in Dallas, Texas on January 05, 2022 to honor former Platter Dark Nowitzki and retire his No. 41 jersey at the American Airlines Center. Note to the User: The User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading or using this photograph, the User agrees to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attends a ceremony in Dallas, Texas on January 05, 2022 to honor former Platter Dark Nowitzki and retire his No. 41 jersey at the American Airlines Center. Note to the User: The User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading or using this photograph, the User agrees to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

READ Also  Man Utd target hints 'messy' few months dashed exciting transfer plans

“I’m living my life to the best of my ability, just like everyone else who missed these two years. I had no plans, I didn’t know. The NBA and NBPA have made it very clear that I can do something to work on this. And that’s off the table. So tell me, am I here alone or do I have the support of everyone else who is working? Same thing? “

Meanwhile, the Net Eastern Conference has dropped from No. 1 seed to No. 8 in the standings. Brooklyn broke an 11-game losing streak against Sacramento on Monday, in a second game with the blockbuster trade 76ers centered on James Harden. And Ben Simmons.

#NBA #Commissioner #Adam #Silver #NYC #vaccine #mandate #doesnt #sense

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment