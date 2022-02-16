NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: NYC vaccine mandate ‘doesn’t quite make sense’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Net guard Kiri Irving has yet to play at the Barclays Center this season, having been barred from playing home games due to a vaccine order in New York City.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during an ESPN appearance that the rule “does not make perfect sense.” Get up Wednesday morning. The rule, although it prohibits unqualified net players to suit up, invites unqualified players from the opposing team to play.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“This New York law, to me, is strange because it only applies to home players,” Silver said. “I think if in the end that rule is about protecting the people on the field, it doesn’t make sense to me that an unvaccinated player can play at Barclays but a home player can’t. That’s one of the reasons I think they should see that ordinance.” “

This is certainly surprising, since there is no zero difference between a home player and an away player without a vaccine. Silver says it raises further questions as to why it is mentioned in the ordinance.

During the recent swearing-in of Mayor Eric Adams under New York City’s new leadership, Silver expressed optimism that mandates could be relaxed. Silver, himself a New Yorker, noted the growing number of people moving out of the city in recent months.

“Because of being here in the New York market, especially last week’s feeling, a lot of masking restrictions are being lifted,” Silver said. “You can feel it in town. There are more people in restaurants. There are more people in and around. Again, my personal view is that people should be vaccinated and encouraged. I can imagine a scene in New York City as part of Brooklyn. There was a new mayor who was not, Eric Adams, when that ordinance was issued.

“I can see him deciding to change course and say ‘this is no longer a compulsory vaccine.’ Especially one that only affects home players. “

Irving, who has only played 14 games this season, told reporters in Miami on Saturday that he did not feel guilty about not being vaccinated.

“There’s no guilt I feel,” Irving said. “I’m the only player in New York City who has had to deal with this situation because I play there. If I had lived elsewhere in another city, it probably wouldn’t have been the same. But since I’m there, we have Eric Adams, we have the New York mandate. We have things going on in real life that aren’t just affecting me, bro. So you ask me these questions, I don’t feel guilty.

“I’m living my life to the best of my ability, just like everyone else who missed these two years. I had no plans, I didn’t know. The NBA and NBPA have made it very clear that I can do something to work on this. And that’s off the table. So tell me, am I here alone or do I have the support of everyone else who is working? Same thing? “

Meanwhile, the Net Eastern Conference has dropped from No. 1 seed to No. 8 in the standings. Brooklyn broke an 11-game losing streak against Sacramento on Monday, in a second game with the blockbuster trade 76ers centered on James Harden. And Ben Simmons.