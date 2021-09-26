NBA denies religious exemption from vaccine to Andrew Wiggins
The NBA has denied Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the coronavirus vaccine, which is required to attend large indoor events, including the Warriors’ home games in San Francisco.
The league’s decision complicates matters for the team and for Mr Wiggins, a 26-year-old forward who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2014. He said in March that he did not plan to receive the vaccine until he was forced out. .
The ruling means Mr Wiggins will be barred from attending home games in San Francisco, where his team is based, unless he is vaccinated. The city last month essentially showed people they had been vaccinated for attending large indoor events. A negative COVID-19 test will not suffice.
“Unless he meets the city’s vaccination requirements, Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games,” the NBA said in a statement. Statement on twitter on friday
It was unclear on Saturday on what basis Mr Wiggins had applied for the religious exemption.
The NBA does not currently require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the players’ union strongly opposes such a rule. Players without vaccinations will be allowed to play this season, but will have to submit to a daily test. The league said this month that it would mandate vaccines for referees, representing them under an agreement with the union.
Due to local regulations in New York and San Francisco, players from the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors face stricter regulations and are vaccinated unless they are exempt for medical or religious reasons. should go.
Mr Wiggins, who is from Toronto, will likely be allowed to play most road games, but may not be allowed to face off against the Knicks and Nets. New York City began last month to require proof of vaccination for entry into many indoor venues, including stadiums and playgrounds.
The new NBA season is set to begin next month, and the Warriors’ first home game, a pre-season matchup, will take place at the Chase Center on October 6. The team is scheduled to play 44 games between October, including three during the pre-season. and April.
Warriors representatives did not respond to requests for comment Saturday afternoon.
#NBA #denies #religious #exemption #vaccine #Andrew #Wiggins
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.