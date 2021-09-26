NBA denies religious exemption from vaccine to Andrew Wiggins

The NBA has denied Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the coronavirus vaccine, which is required to attend large indoor events, including the Warriors’ home games in San Francisco.

The league’s decision complicates matters for the team and for Mr Wiggins, a 26-year-old forward who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2014. He said in March that he did not plan to receive the vaccine until he was forced out. .

The ruling means Mr Wiggins will be barred from attending home games in San Francisco, where his team is based, unless he is vaccinated. The city last month essentially showed people they had been vaccinated for attending large indoor events. A negative COVID-19 test will not suffice.

“Unless he meets the city’s vaccination requirements, Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games,” the NBA said in a statement. Statement on twitter on friday