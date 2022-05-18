NBA Draft Lottery: Magic awarded No. 1 pick for the fourth time



Orlando Magic received the NBA Draft Lottery and was ranked No. 1 in the upcoming NBA Draft on Tuesday.

The Magic was at No. 1 three extra instances total: 2004, 1993 and 1992. Magic selected Dwight Howard in 2004, Chris Weber in 1993, and Shakil O’Neill in 1992. Orlando will commerce Weber with the Golden State Warriors. Penny Hardway and three future first-round draft picks.

Orlando was 22-60 in the common season and had a 14% probability of choosing 14th. Orlando picked No. 5 final 12 months and Jalen Suggs.

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder and Houston Rocket are in the prime three. The Thunder picked No. 6 final 12 months and picked up Josh Gide. The Rockets picked No. 2 final 12 months and Jalen Inexperienced.

Nos. 4 to 14 are as follows:

4). Sacramento Kings

5). Detroit Pistons

6). Indiana pacers

7). Portland Path Blazer

8). New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9). San Antonio Spurs

10). Washington Wizards

11). New York Knicks

12). Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13). Charlotte Hornets

14). Cleveland Cavaliers.

The draft can be held June 23 at the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn.

Gonzaga Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin and Pardor Jaden Ive are amongst the prime prospects to enter this 12 months’s draft.