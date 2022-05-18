Sports

NBA Draft Lottery: Magic awarded No. 1 pick for the fourth time

Orlando Magic received the NBA Draft Lottery and was ranked No. 1 in the upcoming NBA Draft on Tuesday.

The Magic was at No. 1 three extra instances total: 2004, 1993 and 1992. Magic selected Dwight Howard in 2004, Chris Weber in 1993, and Shakil O’Neill in 1992. Orlando will commerce Weber with the Golden State Warriors. Penny Hardway and three future first-round draft picks.

Dwight Howard of Orlando Magic speaks to the media after the 2004 NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Dwight Howard of Orlando Magic speaks to the media after the 2004 NBA Draft at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York.
(Steve Freeman / NBAE through Getty Pictures)

Orlando was 22-60 in the common season and had a 14% probability of choosing 14th. Orlando picked No. 5 final 12 months and Jalen Suggs.

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder and Houston Rocket are in the prime three. The Thunder picked No. 6 final 12 months and picked up Josh Gide. The Rockets picked No. 2 final 12 months and Jalen Inexperienced.

Jeff Weltman, president of the Orlando Magic of Basketball Operations, laughed after NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum introduced that Magic had received first place in the 2022 NBA Draft in Chicago on Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, throughout the 2022 NBA Basketball Draft Lottery.
(AP Photograph / Charles Rex Arbogast)

Nos. 4 to 14 are as follows:

4). Sacramento Kings

5). Detroit Pistons

6). Indiana pacers

7). Portland Path Blazer

8). New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9). San Antonio Spurs

10). Washington Wizards

11). New York Knicks

12). Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13). Charlotte Hornets

14). Cleveland Cavaliers.

The draft can be held June 23 at the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn.

Gonzaga Center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots against San Francisco forward Josh Kunen in the second half of the NCAA College basketball game in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Gonzaga Middle Chet Holmgren (34) shoots towards San Francisco ahead Josh Kunen in the second half of the NCAA School basketball sport in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photograph / Jade Jacobson)

Gonzaga Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin and Pardor Jaden Ive are amongst the prime prospects to enter this 12 months’s draft.

