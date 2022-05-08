NBA fines 76ers for Joel Embiid injury history report violation



The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $ 50,000 for violating NBA Injury Reporting Rules, the league announced Saturday evening.

The penalty came from Joel MBD’s team management before the team won Game 3 on the Miami Heat Friday.

The NBA says Philadelphia has failed to disclose the status of its participation “in an accurate and timely manner.”

Embed was out of the lineup due to a right orbital fracture and a minor injury during the 76ers’ Game 6 win against the Toronto Raptors in the first round. He returned against the hit on Friday after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embid was released from the NBA’s Connection Protocol and took part in a team shooting Friday morning, but was “out” until noon. He was then upgraded as a suspect and named as part of the starting lineup about 30 minutes before the start of the game, ESPN reported.

His comeback changed the dynamics of the series, which saw the hits win the first two games by double digits.

“Going down 2-0, I had to do everything I could to stay there, no matter how I felt,” said Embid.

Due to the orbital fracture, Embid wore a defensive mask and scored 18 points and 11 rebounds in shooting from the 5-12th floor. The 76ers won the game 99-79.

“I didn’t think I had a lot of strength, to be honest,” said MBD. “I was really trying to get through it. In a way, you use my presence there as a hoax. I think I’m really proud of myself defensively. And I think my presence there is really felt. On the defensive end so it’s One of the main reasons why I thought I could make such a huge impact. “

In Game 3, the hit out was bounded and only two players had double figures. The team was connected in just seven of 30 shots from behind the arc.

With the Sixers trailing 2-1, the pace now seems to be shifting towards Philadelphia with the return of MBD.

Phoenix Suns has recently been given a fine Similar violations A star player is involved.

Last month, the NBA announced that it had fined Suns $ 25,000 for failing to disclose the exact and timely status of Guard Devin Booker’s participation in the Violation of Injury Reporting Act. The breach occurred just before Game 6 of the team’s first-round play-off series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The series between the 76ers and the Heat continues on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report