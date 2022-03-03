NBA fines Pacers’ Jalen Smith, Spurs’ Dejounte Murray $20K



The NBA fined Indiana pacer forward Jalen Smith বুধবার 20,000 for pointing obscene language at an official after firing him during a game on Wednesday, and fined Murray স 20,000 at the San Antonio Spurs Guard Disposal for throwing the ball off the referee’s leg.

The incident happened Monday night after Smith was ejected with 7:04 left in the third quarter of the pacers’ 119-103 loss to Magic in Orlando. Smith picked up two technical fouls after calling the argument and was out in the middle of the 14-2 run by Magic. The pacers could not recover.

Murray was given a technical foul and was sent off in the fourth quarter against Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night when he threw the ball to a referee who fouled his teammate and the ball hit the lower leg of the referee.

Murray finished at 118-105 with 21 points and eight assists. He is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, his fifth with the Spurs.

Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before sending the pacers into the locker room. Indiana, a 21-year-old Phoenix Suns second-year player, received cash in exchange for Tory Craig and a trade deadline.