NBA legend Bob Cousy defends ‘firemen and the plumbers’ he played against after former player’s dis

2 days ago
Boston Celtics legend Bob Comfortable reacted sharply to a remark made by former NBA sharpshooter JJ Reddick on ESPN final month.

Radical radio legend Chris Paul was dropped from the NBA historical past’s largest level guard debate in a debate with sports activities character Chris “Mad Canine” Russo over “First Tech”. Radick ridiculed the declare that Cusi, who played for the Celtics from 1950 to 1963 and then once more in the 1969-70 season, was in the dialog due to the expertise he played against.

ESPN analyst JJ Reddick watched the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 6, 2022, and three games before the 2022 NBA Playoff Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers beat the hit 99-79.

“Bob Cusi gained the championship when there have been eight groups in the NBA and you needed to win two playoff collection,” Reddick stated. “Let’s have a good time Bob Cusky in his period, however you may’t examine the fashionable NBA to the pre-Nineteen Eighties.”

When Rousseau talked about that Cusi had 29 assists in a sport, Reddick dismissed that Cusi was being “guarded by plumbers and firemen.”

Cusi, 93, had the alternative to reply to that remark in an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Thursday.

“Much less proficient folks all the time criticize different folks and hopefully attempt to make a reputation for themselves by getting some consideration and maybe growing their credibility,” Cusi stated.

Scotty Pipen on Lakers Hassle Season: ‘There Was No Sacrifice’

In the second quarter of the playoff game at Boston Arena, the Boston Celtics' Bob Cussie (14) went through the score through Syracuse Men, Red Rocha (left) and Paul Seymour (5).

“So if you react to one thing like that, you play into their palms. I will not do this, however I am going to defend the firemen and plumbers that he talked about. And I am going to offer you a number of names. The firemen I’ve played with and against over the years.” What’s stated about Invoice Russell, talked about above, shouldn’t be a nasty participant. Wilt Chamberlain, do not forget that man? He wasn’t unhealthy. I suppose he did struggle the hearth. However it doesn’t matter what, Wilt Chamberlain.

“Nonetheless the greatest, in my view, the youngest ahead ever played the sport, a man named Elgin Baylor,” Cusi stated. “A number of level guards who weren’t too disgusting, my colleague who additionally made an award [in his name]The man named Oscar Robertson, who was pound for pound, was in all probability the greatest participant in the sport.

“Jerry West wasn’t too unhealthy. The fellows on our workforce, Sam and Casey Jones, a man named ‘Hondo’ Haveliske, weren’t too unhealthy. Tom Heinson, Frank Ramsay, George Mikan, Bob Petit, I may go and on. We should.” They have been the greatest firemen and plasters on the planet at the time. And I used to be so proud to play with all of them. “

Cousy has not shot greater than 40% in a single season and has not led the NBA in scoring. However he has led the NBA to eight assists per sport in his profession. He was a six-time NBA champion and gained the MVP in 1957.

Close-up of the Boston Celtics Bob Cusi during the game vs. Fort Wayne Piston, Boston, MA.

Who’s higher: The controversy between Kusi and Paul might be livid without end. The present Phoenix Suns Guard was a 12-time All-Star, whereas Cusi was a 13-time All-Star. Paul led the league 5 occasions in assists per sport and recurrently shot greater than 40% of the ball in his lengthy profession.

The 2 gamers have similarities.

Cusi helped manage the Nationwide Basketball Gamers Affiliation and served as its first president till 1958. Paul served as president from 2013 to 2021.

