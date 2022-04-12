NBA play-in tournament 2022: What to know



The last four teams in each conference in the NBA Play-In Tournament will compete for the final two places in the first round of the playoffs.

The top two teams of the year have been featured at the top of the Eastern and Western Conferences, and the top six are already in the playoffs, waiting to see how the rest of the bracket shakes.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets (44-38), the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38), the Atlanta Hawks (43-39) and the Charlotte Hornets (43-39) are ranked 7th to 10th.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36), the Los Angeles Clippers (42-40), the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) and the San Antonio Spurs (34-48) are ranked 7th to 10th.

Here’s how the tournament will shake.

The No. 9 team will play No. 10 team in each conference. The team that wins 9-10 will be in contention for the eighth place at the conference and the losing team will be eliminated. The 7th and 8th teams will also compete, with the winner getting the 7th seed and the losing team getting the 8th seed to play the winner of 9-10 games.

The final game will be held to decide which team will get the 8th seed in the conference.

After that regular play off will continue.

Projected lineup

Brooklyn Nets: Kiri Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Caris Levert, Isaac Okoro, Laurie Markkanen and Evan Mobley

Atlanta Hawks: Trey Young, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Galinari, Diandre Hunter and Clint Capella

Charlotte Hornets: Lamelo Ball, Terry Rosier, Miles Bridge, PJ Washington and Mason Plumley

Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Beverly, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jared Vanderbilt and Carl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicholas Batum and Ivica Zubak

New Orleans Pelican: Devante ‘Graham, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jackson Hayes and Jonas Valencionus

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl

Game-tournament schedule

East all the time.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Game 1: Net vs Cavaliers (7 pm ET; TNT)

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Clippers (9:30 pm ET; TNT)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Game 3: Hawks vs. Hornets (7 pm ET; ESPN)

Game 4: Pelican vs. Spurs (9:30 pm; ESPN)

Friday, April 15, 2022

Game 5: Game 1 Defeat vs. Game 3 Winner (TBD; ESPN)

Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner (TBD; TNT)