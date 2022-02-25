NBA Prospect Watch: Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan on the rise



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

There is no better defensive player in the country than Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, whose athletic prowess enables him to defend anyone from a point guard to a post player with a 6-foot-9 frame.

Sochan finally showed the draft scout this week that he too could fill the bucket.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

One of the most hyped players in the Bears’ recruiting recruiting class, Sochan has hit career-high 17 points with six boards and helped a couple win against TCU. He was 6 out of 9 off the field, perfect for five trips on the foul line and yet was able to lockdown his opponent every time he stepped on that end of the floor.

“We just took a growth mindset and stayed positive,” Sochan later said. “We wanted to be the toughest team, and I think we did it for the most part.”

Throughout the season, Sochan had a growth mentality.

The young man, who grew up in Milton Keynes, England, and whose mother was an ideal Polish basketball player, has come up with such a high profile based on his raw tools. But despite losing time due to a sprained ankle earlier this year, Sochan has been able to refine his game in places where he has been a threat on both sides of the floor.

An incongruous one though. After that TCU showcase, Sochan managed just six points in the win against Oklahoma State.

The versatile swingman has apparently yet to scratch his high ceiling, where there are mock drafts to keep Sochan anywhere from the end of the lottery to the middle of the second round.

Sochan said of his ankle injury, “I’m definitely recovering. I think it’s a long process,” but I’m at a stage where I’m feeling good and I just want to do something for my team and play. As hard as I can. “

Size: 6-9, 230 lbs

Statistics: 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds

Strength: Sochan’s physical equipment chart is off. He has long wings which makes him a dynamic defender both in girth and post and his jumping ability makes him a strong contributor on board. He has a developing post game and plays with strength.

Weaknesses: Sochan has the ability to capture games, but he has yet to show the killer instinct in a team that has been forced to play shorthand due to injury. If he really wants to be a position-less player, he needs to improve his handles and work on his outside shots (31% from 3-point arc) and free-throw shooting (54.2%).

Draft projection: Sochan’s draft stock could depend on how Baylor hires him in the NCAA Tournament. If he can play a few big offensive games on the biggest stage of the college game, it could help clear up a lot of question marks about his overall polish and send him more firmly into the first round of the NBA Draft.

Other possibilities around Big 12:

SG Heights Forecast, Kansas: When it comes to drafting, raw talent and projectivity are often more valuable than experience, but speculation has both. He is a top scorer for the top five teams, and all the games he has played for the Jahks have allowed him to pass Wilt Chamberlain last week on the school’s career scoring list. Not bad company, is it?

PG Isaiah Brockington, Iowa State: The biggest question surrounding Brockington has to do less with his talent and more with the value placed on the NBA team’s 6-foot-4 guard. But make no mistake: he is a gamer. This became clear last week, when the senior dropped 35 points in an 84-81 win over West Virginia.

SF Kendall Brown, Baylor: Much like Sochan, Brown 6-6 is an elite defender with other worldly athletic skills who is still trying to polish the offensive edge on the floor. Of all the Big 12 possibilities, though, Brown has the best chance of climbing the lottery with the season so close.