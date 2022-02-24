Sports

NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas
Written by admin
NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

There is no other big man at the Southeast Conference like Jillian Williams.

6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and 3-pointers. He is one of the best post-defenders in the league, having been proven by the team’s top 44 allegations that he took 34 blocks and 39 steals.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He plays with high strength and has even higher ceilings. Although he is rarely listed in the NBA Mock Draft, he must keep his head up with his most recent race to be included in Monday’s SEC Player of the Week honor.

Williams has five consecutive double-doubles, including a 15-point, 10-rebound effort in the 82-74 win over No. 18 Arkansas in Florida on Tuesday night. This is the first victory of the Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) in Gainesville since 1995, ending a 14-game skid.

Arkansas forward Jillian Williams, 10, defends the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against Florida forward Colin Castleton, 12, in Gainesville, Fla., On Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Arkansas forward Jillian Williams, 10, defends the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against Florida forward Colin Castleton, 12, in Gainesville, Fla., On Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
(AP Photo / Matt Steamy)

Arkansas has won 12 of its last 13 games, and Williams has scored double figures in each of those games.

“Jalin is having a great year,” said teammate Devante Davis. “As the season progresses, Jillian Williams is likely to end each game with a double-double if she continues to do what she does.”

Size: 6-foot-10, 240 lbs.

Statistics: 10.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

READ Also  Bielsa keen as source claims Leeds want explosive Spain striker Rodrigo

Strength: Williams does everything little by little, but his defense gets the most attention. Although Florida’s Colin Caselton scored a career-high 29 points against Arkansas, 18 of them were fouls with Williams in the second half and others guarded. Williams played the last 6 minutes with four fouls.

Gators coach Mike White said, “He definitely made an impact (shot).” “She’s really good on the side; she sniffs them out. She doesn’t care about her body, and I mean in a positive way, admirable. She’s defensively across the floor, one of the best defenders in the country. She has them.”

Weaknesses: He’s got the range but probably not enough to get the floor extended to the next level. He is still 19 years old, so there is a good chance he will improve by doing more. He’s shooting 27% from behind the arc (13 of 48).

Draft projection: Williams’ athleticism and vice versa could be enough to give him a chance to pick a team in the second round.

Other things to look for around SEC:

C. Walker Kessler, Auburn: Although the 7-foot-1 sophomore had one of the worst games of his season in Florida last weekend – this is only the second time he has failed to block a shot – he has shown an increase in recent weeks. He had triple-doubles against Texas A&M – 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocks – and finished with 19 rebounds in Arkansas.

G KARIO OQUENDO, Georgia: The 6-foot-4 Sophomore is a scoring machine and usually the only bright spot for bulldogs. Okendo had a career-high 33 points after losing to Texas A&M on Tuesday, a move from Florida Southwestern, the same community college that sent Kevin Ellis to Alabama last year. Georgia averaged 23 per game in the last six.

READ Also  Super Bowl 2022: Chargers' Justin Herbert touts 'intimidating' SoFi Stadium ahead of Rams-Bengals title game

G. Scotty Pipen Jr., Vanderbilt: The 21-year-old son of the Chicago Bulls Great Scotty Pipen regularly goes to the free-throw line and takes advantage. He led the NCAA with 220 trips and 162 in the charity strip. He leads the SEC in scoring 19.7 in a game and is at his best position, averaging 25.5 points behind Wendy’s last four.

#NBA #Prospect #Watch #Jaylin #Williams #roll #Arkansas

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Drop him: Sheff United lightweight who lost possession 16x will have Wilder seething - opinion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment