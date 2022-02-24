NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

There is no other big man at the Southeast Conference like Jillian Williams.

6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and 3-pointers. He is one of the best post-defenders in the league, having been proven by the team’s top 44 allegations that he took 34 blocks and 39 steals.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He plays with high strength and has even higher ceilings. Although he is rarely listed in the NBA Mock Draft, he must keep his head up with his most recent race to be included in Monday’s SEC Player of the Week honor.

Williams has five consecutive double-doubles, including a 15-point, 10-rebound effort in the 82-74 win over No. 18 Arkansas in Florida on Tuesday night. This is the first victory of the Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) in Gainesville since 1995, ending a 14-game skid.

Arkansas has won 12 of its last 13 games, and Williams has scored double figures in each of those games.

“Jalin is having a great year,” said teammate Devante Davis. “As the season progresses, Jillian Williams is likely to end each game with a double-double if she continues to do what she does.”

Size: 6-foot-10, 240 lbs.

Statistics: 10.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Strength: Williams does everything little by little, but his defense gets the most attention. Although Florida’s Colin Caselton scored a career-high 29 points against Arkansas, 18 of them were fouls with Williams in the second half and others guarded. Williams played the last 6 minutes with four fouls.

Gators coach Mike White said, “He definitely made an impact (shot).” “She’s really good on the side; she sniffs them out. She doesn’t care about her body, and I mean in a positive way, admirable. She’s defensively across the floor, one of the best defenders in the country. She has them.”

Weaknesses: He’s got the range but probably not enough to get the floor extended to the next level. He is still 19 years old, so there is a good chance he will improve by doing more. He’s shooting 27% from behind the arc (13 of 48).

Draft projection: Williams’ athleticism and vice versa could be enough to give him a chance to pick a team in the second round.

Other things to look for around SEC:

C. Walker Kessler, Auburn: Although the 7-foot-1 sophomore had one of the worst games of his season in Florida last weekend – this is only the second time he has failed to block a shot – he has shown an increase in recent weeks. He had triple-doubles against Texas A&M – 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocks – and finished with 19 rebounds in Arkansas.

G KARIO OQUENDO, Georgia: The 6-foot-4 Sophomore is a scoring machine and usually the only bright spot for bulldogs. Okendo had a career-high 33 points after losing to Texas A&M on Tuesday, a move from Florida Southwestern, the same community college that sent Kevin Ellis to Alabama last year. Georgia averaged 23 per game in the last six.

G. Scotty Pipen Jr., Vanderbilt: The 21-year-old son of the Chicago Bulls Great Scotty Pipen regularly goes to the free-throw line and takes advantage. He led the NCAA with 220 trips and 162 in the charity strip. He leads the SEC in scoring 19.7 in a game and is at his best position, averaging 25.5 points behind Wendy’s last four.