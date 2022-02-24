NBA Prospect Watch: ‘Nova system preps Justin Moore for pros



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Villanover Justin Moore is one of the most reliable and productive guards of the Big East in three seasons and has created a program that creates guards capable of smooth transformation of professionals.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think Villanova Alum’s lineage evolving into a good, tough NBA role player is probably the best thing he’s going for now,” Rob Duster, founder of Field of 68 Media Network, said in an email.

Moore has struggled with some injuries this season and missed the February 5 game against Connecticut due to an ankle injury. Since then, he has averaged 16.4 points per game. He averaged 13.1 in 83 career games, including 68 starts.

“The way Jay Wright wants to play is really like the NBA teams,” Duster said. “They go off defensively, they don’t play a ton of drama and instead, their offense is built on ball-screen and close-out making / attacking. He’s a high-level shooter out of bounce. “

Moore has a scorer mentality and is effective on the rim and mid-range. His 3-point shot has been somewhat off in recent games but that hasn’t stopped him from flying.

“The only difference between him and the other wings produced by Villanova in recent seasons is the physical equipment,” Duster said. “Mikal Bridges can play 6-6 with a 7-0 wingspan and some points at times if necessary. Justin Moore 6-drops-4 without the use of condor weapons. Not a level athlete. “

That doesn’t mean Moore will be ignored if he decides to leave college after his junior season. Duster Moore has been compared to former Villanova star Phil Booth, who has played in the G-League and abroad since being undefeated in 2019.

“I think he’ll have a chance to prove himself, whenever he wants an invitation to an event like Portsmouth or a G-League / two-way deal,” said Duster Moore. One of the closest people to the draft. “

Size: 6-foot-4, 210 lbs.

Statistics: 15.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 41% FG, 36% 3-point FG, 1.7-to-1 support-turnover, 1.2 theft.

Strength: Scorer mentality, mid-range shots, high basketball IQ.

Weaknesses: The next level could be a slightly smaller, average athlete, streaky shooter for his position.

Draft projection: Free agent if he wants to leave school after this season.

Other possibilities around the Big East:

Julian Champagne, ST. Johns: 6-8, 215-pound junior forward top Big East draft prospect. He improved his game after a midfield stalemate and led the league with 19.2 points per game. After scoring 26 runs before playing against Xavier, he scored 31 runs against Butler last Friday.

Justin Lewis, Marquette: The 6-7, 245-pound Redshirt Freshman disappeared in crunch time at 83-82 to Crayton on Sunday. He has scored double figures in 13 consecutive games and is second in the Big East at 16.6 per game.

Aminu Mohammad, Georgetown: The 6-5, 210-pound freshman is still the best thing for a Hoyas team that is 0-15 in the conference play. He averaged 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds this season but has struggled with his shots in the last two games, going 4-of-22 for 21 points against Marquette and Villanova.